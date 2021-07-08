Goods burnt as fire guts building at Ladipo

Goods and property believed to worth millions of Naira were burnt yesterday when fire razed a building at 137, Ladipo Road, off Fatai Atere Way, Mushin, Lagos. The New Telegraph learnt that gas for vehicles’ air-conditioners, engine oil, paint, car stereo systems, car accessories were being sold in the burnt shops.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other emergency responders said the shops had various types of explosive items, including domestic gas. According to them, the inferno started about 4.2am. The building housing the burnt shops also served as both residential and commercial. It took the efforts of the police EOD, Federal, and state fire services to put out the fire. The NEMA spokesperson, Ibrahim Farinloye, said nobody was injured or trapped in the inferno.

He said: “There are seven shops located in the building with four residential households. The address is 137, Ladipo Market, Matori. The crowd is one of the best today. The market association and the police are performing wonderfully on crowd management and control.

Firefighters worked tirelessly to put out the fire. Firefighters from the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), state and the Federal are on ground. “The DCP Operations of Police is on ground in charge of security. “It was ascertained that gas for vehicles’ AC, engine oil, paint, car stereo systems, and car accessories were being sold in the gutted shops. The earlier assumption that explosives were stored was not completely true.” The DG, LASEMA, Dr. Demi Oke-Osanyintolu, also confirmed that there was no loss of life.

