Goods burnt as fire razes 14 shops in C’River

At least 14 shops and goods believed to worth millions of naira were burnt at the weekend in Ogoja Local Government Area of Cross River State.

 

The fire occurred at night at No. 29, Mission Road, Igoli-Ogoja, making it difficult for the owners of the affected shops to retrieve anything from them.

 

A witness said the fire was caused by a generator setusedbyoneof theowners of the shops who slept there. “The fire started from a generator which was in use in one of the shops.

 

The fire broke out at night, so it was difficult to retrieve anything. One of the shop owners fainted when he heard of the information and he has been rushed to the hospital,” the witness said.

 

One of the victims, Felix Orim, said he was dealing in electrical materials and solar panels. Orim explained that he got a call at midnight and by the time he got to the place the following day, everything had been burnt. He said: “I just came back from Ikom.

 

About midnight, while I was sleeping, my phone rang and I ignored it because I was tired. When I woke up this morning (Saturday) to call back the person, I was told my shop had been completely burnt.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
