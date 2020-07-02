Metro & Crime

Goods burnt as fire razes Lagos market

Property and goods believed to worth millions of Naira were destroyed yesterday when fire gutted Ajao Estate Market in the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State.
Although the cause of the fire couldn’t be immediately ascertained, New Telegraph learnt that several property and goods were in the inferno that lasted for hours.
It was learnt that the inferno began at midnight and caused panic among residents of the buildings near the market.

The emergency resonpders in the state such as the Lagos State Fire Service, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), fire team and the Federal Fire Service had a hectic time battling the inferno to prevent it from spreading to nearby residential buildings

The LASEMA Director-General (DG), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the agency received a distress call on the incident by 1:59a.m.
He said: “The agency received a distress call at 1:59a.m. via emergency helpline 767/112 regarding a fire outbreak at the aforementioned location and immediately deployed its team to the incident scene. Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the aforementioned market located inward Oshodi by Welcome bus stop was completely engulfed in flames.”

Osayintoku said the Lagos State Fire Service, LASEMA fire team and the Federal Fire Service combated the inferno and prevented it from spreading to nearby residential buildings.
He added: “Investigation revealed that the fire started in one of the lockup shops, just before the main Ajao Estate Market before it extended to the main market due to an alleged electrical power surge.

“No life was lost and no injuries sustained, but a total of four shops were completely destroyed and property and goods worth several billions of naira have been razed by the inferno.”
The LASEMA DG urged Lagos residents, especially traders in the markets, to engage in safe electrical practices by switching off all electrical outlets and storing fuel properly.

The fire was finally put under control but the area has been cordoned off for safety reasons.

