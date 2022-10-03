News

Goods, property worth millions of naira, destroyed in collapsed 3-storey building in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

A three-storey building housing a pharmacy, a supermarket and a church, collapsed in Ibadan, Oyo state capital early Monday morning, destroying goods worth millions of naira.

The building, located at Adabor Junction, Ashi, Bodija, Ibadan, was said to have been erected a few years ago on a land earlier being used as a cemetery.

The incident occurred a few weeks after the collapse of an uncompleted five-storey hotel building adjacent to one of the new generation banks at Awosika in Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The residents of the area said that nobody died in the incident as the security guard in the building, who was the only one on ground when the incident occurred, luckily escaped.

One of the residents, Sade Aderibigbe, said: “We suddenly heard a loud shaking noise in the midnight. We were scared because we thought it was armed robbers storming our community. We rushed out to the scene, and on getting there, we saw that the building had sunk and collapsed.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

