Goods, property worth millions of naira lost as 3-storey building collapses in Ibadan

Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

A three-storey building housing a pharmacy, a supermarket and a church, collapsed in Ibadan, Oyo State, in the early hours of yesterday, destroying goods worth millions of naira. The building located at Adabor Junction, Ashi, Bodija, Ibadan, was said to have been erected a few years ago on a land earlier being used as a cemetery.

The incident occurred few weeks after the collapse of an uncompleted five-storey hotel building adjacent to a new generation bank at Awosika in Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State. The residents of the area said that nobody died in the incident as the security guard in the building, who was the only one on ground when the incident occurred, luckily escaped.

One of the residents of the area, Sade Aderibigbe, said: “We suddenly heard a loud shaking noise in the midnight. We were scared because we thought it was armed robbers storming our community. We rushed out to the scene, and on getting there, we saw that the building had sunk and collapsed,” she said.

According to another resident, Tunde Abulesowo, “the land on which the building  was built was formerly a cemetery before it was sold. When the land was sold, all corpses in the cemetery were exhumed before the building was erected. The building was built during former Governor Alao Akala’s administration. “The building has been giving a sign of cracking before it later came down. Millions of naira worth of goods and properties are trapped in the rubbles.

We are making efforts to salvage the goods and make sure hoodlums don’t have access to it, so that they won’t cart it away. We have called the police and NEMA. No life was lost and nobody was injured,” the resident said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

