Business

Google braces to keep internet users safe

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Search giant, Google, has launched initiatives across Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa, bolstering its continued efforts to keep children, young people, and families safe online. Aligning with the theme of this year’s global Safer Internet Day, “Together for a better Internet”, Google said it has teamed up with several organisations across the continent to boost education efforts and develop programmes around online safety.

“With an estimated 346 million internet users that came online for the first time in the last year, and 376 million new social media users, there is no better time for us to help people stay safe online,” said Country Director, Google Nigeria, Juliet Ehimuan.

“We are working with nonprofits and social enterprises to advance their work through Google.org’s Africa Online Safety Fund, while also working with educational institutions and governments across sub-Saharan Africa to have a greater impact.”

Administered as part of the Africa Online Safety Fund, Google.org gave a grant to Impact Amplifier and the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, to run an open call across the continent to find the most innovative and impactful nonprofit organisations operating in this space. 26 social impact organisations across nine African countries have been selected to receive grants of up to $100,000 each. The five selected in Nigeria include Epower, LagosMums, Velma Foundation, Hive Creative Guild and Teens Can Code.

This funding will be used to boost projects that work to combat online vulnerabilities, disinformation, and extremism aimed at children, the youth, families, schools, and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). “We look forward to the continued empowerment of teachers, parents, and guardians with tools to keep children safe online.

Continued collaboration with government bodies like Kenya’s Communications Authority, Nigeria’s Public and Private Development Centre, and South Africa’s Department of Social Development, among others, will ensure that we have the necessary backing to make the internet better for all users, especially young children and families across the continent,” said Ehimuan.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Fed: Economic growth’ll remain muted until virus contained

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The U.S. economic slowdown is likely to continue as more restrictions are put in place to control the coronavirus epidemic, and Americans will have to learn to “live with” the virus for the rest of the year, two Federal Reserve policymakers said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Consumer spending will probably remain weak relative to […]
Business

UNCTAD: Global FDI set to fall by 40 per cent

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Global Foreign Direct and Investment flow is forecast to drop by as much as 40 per cent this year from last year’s total of $1.54 trillion following impediments caused by the deadly COVID-19 to global trade, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). The slump could bring annual FDI below $1trillion […]
Business

FBN General Insurance posts N7.31bn premium

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

F BN General Insurance Ltd has disclosed that it wrote N7.31 billion premium for the 2019 financial year. This was disclosed during the company’s 4th Annual General Meeting (AGM).     While presenting the report during the virtual meeting, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Bode Opadokun, disclosed that the company witnessed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica