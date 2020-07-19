Business

Google commits $10bn to accelerate digitization in India

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Alphabet Inc’s Google on Monday said it would spend around $10 billion in India over the next five to seven years through equity investments and tie-ups, marking its biggest commitment to a key growth market.
The investments will be done through a so-called digitization fund, highlighting Google’s focus on the rapid pace of growth of apps and software platforms in India, one of the world’s biggest internet services markets.
“We’ll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments,” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, said on a webcast during an annual “Google for India” event.
“This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy.”
The new $10 billion investment was the largest Google had done in India, Pichai said.
“We’re particularly focused on making sure the internet expands beyond English and other vernacular languages. That’s an important angle we’ve looked at,” he told Reuters in an interview.
Google wants to bolster the growth of internet in India, which currently has over 500 million active users, and help get another 500 million people online, Pichai said.
Beyond investments via the fund, Google, would also focus on areas like artificial intelligence and education in India, he added.
Google has already made some direct and indirect investments in Indian startups such as local delivery app Dunzo.
Indian-born Pichai joined Google in 2004, and is widely credited for making the Chrome browser. He replaced company co-founder Larry Page as CEO of parent Alphabet Inc last year.
The U.S. tech group, whose Android mobile operating system powers a bulk of India’s roughly 500 million smartphones, will continue to work with manufacturers to build low-cost devices so that more and more people can access the internet, another Google executive said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

UBA Group appoints Liadi, Alawuba DMDs

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA has announced the appointments of Ayoku Liadi and Oliver Alawuba as Deputy Managing Directors in charge of UBA’s Nigeria and Africa businesses, respectively. According to statements from the bank, the creation of the new positions, reporting to Group CEO, Kennedy Uzoka, represents further strategic recognition of the growth of […]
Business

Coronavirus: Face masks to become mandatory in English shops

Posted on Author Reporter

  Face coverings must be worn in shops and supermarkets in England from Friday 24 July, Boris Johnson has announced. Enforcement will be carried out by police – not retail staff – and anyone failing to wear a face covering while shopping will face a fine of up to £100, or £50 if paid within […]
Business

Why retail investors should leverage market data

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU

Investors should be encouraged to return to equities’ market with adequate understanding of market data for investment decisions. CHRIS UGWU writes Most retailed investors are impeded by a number of factors from investing in equities’ market. One of the factors is relatively weak confidence in the market as a result of the 2008 market crash, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: