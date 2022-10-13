Google deploys subsea cable in Lagos, Nairobi, others

The global information searching platform, Google disclosed that it has deployed its Equiano subsea cable in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Lagos and Nairobi for the expansion of its network, and to build Dedicated Cloud Interconnect sites across the continent.

This, according to the company, is in preparation towards establishing its first Google Cloud on African continent to be established in South Africa. This was made known during the second Google for Africa event held in Lagos. According to the company, the project is one of its $1 billion investment commitment made last year by the company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai. Last year, the company announced to spend $1 billion over five years on some projects in Africa, to increase connectivity and invest in companies to accelerate Africa’s digital development, as well as to support startups. It was disclosed that the company has already spent 20 per cent of the money on various project since last year. Speaking, Director of Google Cloud Africa, Niral Patel, stated that the new Cloud Region will help users, developers, businesses and educational institutions across Africa to move more information and tools online, improve access options for customers and in turn, create jobs.

He noted: “According to research by AlphaBeta Economics commissioned by Google Cloud, the South Africa cloud region will contribute more than a cumulative $2.1 billion to the country’s GDP, and will support the creation of more than 40,000 jobs by 2030. “We believe in growing an open and healthy ecosystem of technology solutions to support Africa’s digital transformation goals , which leads to more opportunities for businesses. It is part of our companywide ethos to respect the environment, which is why we operate the cleanest cloud in the industry, supporting sustainable digital transformation,” he added.

“Along with the cloud region, we are expanding our network through the Equiano subsea cable and building Dedicated Cloud Interconnect sites in Johan nesburg, Cape Town, Lagos and Nairobi. In doing so, we are building full scale Cloud capability for Africa.” He further explained: “Google Cloud is already working with customers across the continent – helping them solve business critical challenges, get online, and access the benefits of digital technology. In South Africa, Google Cloud works with leading retailer TakeAlot to help their three million local customers enjoy a hassle free online shopping experience.

TakeAlot built its e-commerce platform on Google Cloud, which has enabled the business to avoid system crashes during high traffic periods like Black Friday. While in Kenya, Google Cloud works with Twiga Foods – a technology driven company addressing and improving food security in Africa – helps them connect 1,000 farmers to 140,000 vendors, delivering 12,000 orders every day and storing two million kilograms of fresh produce.” Affirming the economic importance of the Cloud, South African Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Philly Mapulane, said: “Our National Development Plan 2030 calls for stimulating growth in the Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) sector and innovation by driving public and private ICT investment, especially in network upgrades and expansion. Google’s recent efforts in this regard have been particularly encouraging. The Equiano cable landed in Cape Town recently, and the improved speed and reduced internet costs that this can deliver has the potential to drive much fuller Internet participation for many more South Africans.”

Earlier this year, Google announced plans to open its first African product development centre in Nairobi to develop and build better products for Africans and the world. Yesterday, the company also announced the launch of Voice Typing Support for nine more African languages in its Gboard (Google keyboard) (isiNdebele, isiXhosa, Kinyarwanda, Northern Sotho, Swati, Sesotho, Tswana,Tshivenda and Xitsonga), stating that 24 new languages are now supported on Google Translate, including Lingala, which is used by more than 45 million people across Central Africa.

