Google Exceeds Expectation, Rakes In $15bn Profit In Q1

In what looks like the dominant search engine is recovering its footing, Google’s parent company, Alphabet has announced a net profit of $15 billion in the first quarter of 2023, beating market expectations.

The Company made this known on Tuesday in a statement issued via its verified Twitter handle.

In the same three-month period that the corporation announced it would lay off 12,000 employees, or six per cent of its workforce, its quarterly sales came in at about $70 billion, $1 billion above analysts’ expectations.