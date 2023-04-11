News World News

Google Fined $32M For Obstructing Rival’s Video Games

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie Comment(0)

South Korea’s competition watchdog on Tuesday imposed a fine of 42.1 billion won ($32 million) on Google.

The company was fined for using its dominant market position to block the sale of computer games on a rival platform, One Store.

The South Korean Fair Trade Commission (FTC) who disclosed this said that Google had reached questionable agreements with game makers between June 2016 and April 2018 to ensure that they offered their products exclusively on Google Play.

In return, Google offered certain marketing advantages to the game makers.

One Store’s value as a platform declined as a result.

“Google was able to extend its dominance in the App market”.

Google denied the allegations and that it had not infringed any competition laws.

The tech giant said it would decide on further action after receiving the FTC ruling in writing.

Boma Achenimie

Related Articles
News

Catholic Bishops demand end to killings

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Worried over the increasing rate of insecurity in the country, the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has called on the federal and state governments of affected states to put an end to the killings immediately. This came as the CBCN urged all Catholics to undertake specific prayers for 40 days starting from August 22 […]
News

Insecurity: CSO frowns at award conferment on Service Chief

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Correspondent A civil society organisation (CSO) has expressed reservations over the conferment of national awards on Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari. President Buhari had, on Tuesday, at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja, conferred National Honours awards on a total of 449 distinguished Nigerians, and some foreign nationals. Among those bestowed […]
News

2023: TSGICC launches App for campaign

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (TSGICC) on Monday launched an application to assist in monitoring its campaigns. The App designed by Babajide Akinbohun and Dr. Abiola Ishiola was presented to the leadership of ICC in Abuja. According to Akinbohun, the App could be downloaded in iPhones and Android phones. He also explained that the […]

Leave a Reply