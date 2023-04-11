Google Fined $32M For Obstructing Rival’s Video Games

South Korea’s competition watchdog on Tuesday imposed a fine of 42.1 billion won ($32 million) on Google.

The company was fined for using its dominant market position to block the sale of computer games on a rival platform, One Store.

The South Korean Fair Trade Commission (FTC) who disclosed this said that Google had reached questionable agreements with game makers between June 2016 and April 2018 to ensure that they offered their products exclusively on Google Play.

In return, Google offered certain marketing advantages to the game makers.

One Store’s value as a platform declined as a result.

“Google was able to extend its dominance in the App market”.

Google denied the allegations and that it had not infringed any competition laws.

The tech giant said it would decide on further action after receiving the FTC ruling in writing.

Like this: Like Loading...