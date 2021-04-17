Arts & Entertainments

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

On Wednesday, the world’s most popular search engine, Google, made a Doodle for legendary Nigerian artist, Oliver De Coque. De Coque was honoured for his contributions to the Nigerian music industry via a Google Doodle. A Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google’s homepages intended to commemorate holidays, events, achievements and notable historical figures. The doodle went live on Wednesday as an honour of late De Coque’s contributions to the growth of the Nigerian music industry. De Coque would have been 74 on Wednesday.

He was a guitarist and one of Africa’s most prolific recording artistes. He was born Oliver Sunday Akanite on April 14, 1947. In 1977, he released his debut album, ‘Messiah Messiah’ and several reports have claimed that between 1977 and 2008, when he passed on, he release over 70 bodies of work. He is also regarded as a progeny of Ogene, the fast-paced, bell-based version of Highlife. Oliver de coque married four wives and is survived by 12 children.

