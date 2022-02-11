Google Hustle Academy to train 5000 SMEs across Africa

Google on has announced that 5,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa would be receiving free training through the newly launched Hustle Academy. Teju Abisoye, Executive Secretary, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, said in a statement that the training would help their businesses thrive.

Abisoye said that Google Hustle Academy is a bootcampstyle training designed to help entrepreneurs and small businesses owners position their businesses for investment opportunities and build viable business models for the future. He said that the Hustle Academy is a practical educational program with interactive activities and instruction by subject matter experts. According to him, it also provides access to a global network of mentors and alumni. “The Google Hustle Academy Program is a laudable initiative that will help improve business prospects and also create the impact desired at the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund.

‘I recommend this programme to business owners and SMEs, to improve results and growth in Lagos business ecosystem. ‘’Business owners will undergo five days of hands-on training and receive 3000 hours of training on fundamental aspects of business to help them navigate the challenges faced by SMEs in Africa,’’ he said. According to him, the training curriculum includes strategic growth sessions on business growth strategy and building digital marketing roadmaps. Others include discovering and evaluating funding routes and how to pitch for success among other topics. Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde, Head of Brand and Reputation, Sub-Saharan Africa said that SMEs are the engine that drives growth for any economy. She said that in Africa, SMEs account for around 80 per cent of jobs and are a significant source of economic growth. Aderemi-Makinde said that in order to grow the economy and increase employment, it is crucial that small businesses have access to the right tools, training and funding to scale up.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...