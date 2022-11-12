Google introduces interview tool for job seekers

Google has gone live with the launch of Interview Warm up, a tool that enables job seekers to practice answering interview questions to become more confident and comfortable with job interviews. The tool, initially announced in October, at the second Google for Africa Event, was designed to help Google Career Certificates learners prepare for job interviews, has been made available for everyone to use. “An average job listing in Africa attracts over 2,400 applicants showing that the chances of landing a job can be very difficult.

“Interviewing in a new field can also be hard, especially when a job seeker does not have access to friends, family, or mentors in the field, who can help them practice and prepare. “Interview Warm up enables job seekers to practice answering questions carefully selected by industry experts and uses machine learning developed by Google Research to transcribe their answers and help them discover ways to improve.

“Individuals preparing for interviews can simply start practicing with a simple click on the homepage, choose the kind of job they are interviewing for, and then do a practice interview that consists of five randomly selected questions or individual interview questions. “We are excited about Interview Warm up because it shows how new technologies have the potential to help young people in Africa hone the skills needed to grow their careers,” Head of Brand and Reputation at Google Africa, Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde, said.

