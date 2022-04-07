Business

Google: IWD, Bianca, Finesse top Nigerians’ searches in March

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Women’s issues, politics, entertainment and sports were among the top searches and trending questions that grabbed the attention of Nigerian netizens in the past month, Google has revealed. Top searches on the platform included the International Women’s Day (IWD), which was marked on March 8, with corporate organisations, religious bodies, the government and members of the public using the day to discuss the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and the challenges they face.

This year’s theme, “#Break- TheBias,” resonated with Nigerians as the message for gender equality was clearly passed on. Google further disclosed that Bianca Ojukwu was one of the top names searched by Nigerians in March. “Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, politician, and widow of statesman and politician, Chukuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, was one of the top searched names following her physical altercation with former Anambra’s State Governor, Willie Obiano’s wife, Ebelechukwu Obiano. “Videos showing the said altercation went viral, prompting Nigerians to go to Search to get more information on what transpired,” Google stated.

In March, a popular Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi, had revealed that she has only five more years to live. The actress disclosed that she had been diagnosed with lupus, an incurable inflammatory disease caused when the immune system attacks its own tissues. This, according to Google, also caught the interest of her fans and the general public and caused a spike in the search for the term, “Lupus” and the question, “What is lupus?” “Pheelz and Buju, were also among the top names searched by Nigerians in March. They are both Nigerian musicians who collaborated to release a song titled Finesse.

The song has gone on to become an anthem and has got Nigerians searching for the lyrics of the song as well as the meaning of the word “finesse.” “Interesting questions that Nigerians asked in the month of March included, “When is Mother’s Day in 2022?” and “When is APC’s National Convention?” Nigerians were interested in the anticipated All Progressives Congress (APC) elective national convention that was held from March 26 to March 27 in preparation for the coming 2023 general elections,” Google revealed in its search report for March.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

