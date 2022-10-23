Business

Google lauded for digitising Osun Osogbo sacred grove

The Federal Government has commended the global searching platform, Google, for rendering support in digital preservation of Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove through its Google Arts & Culture.

Google Arts & Culture, CyArk and The Adunni Olorisha Trust have entered into solid partnership to digitally preserve Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove
They recently announced the launch of the first and largest digital library of content showcasing the Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove.

The launch, which marks the digital preservation of one of Nigeria’s last remaining sacred groves, is part of Google Arts and Culture’s wider heritage on the edge project.

The project seeks to support site managers in digitally documenting heritage sites at risk due to climate change, using the imagery captured to further support community maintenance and conservation.

Speaking on the project, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said: “I am truly delighted that, for the first time ever, the Osun Osogbo Grove has been brought online, thanks to Google Arts and Culture, which has partnered with CyArk and the Adunni Olorisa Trust/Osun Foundation to digitise the shrine and its surroundings, thus protecting both for posterity.”

The Osun Osogbo Grove can be explored via goo.gle/osun-osogbo. Highlights include a 75ha Street view of the Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove, including the Busanyin Shrine before it was affected by the flood and 3D models of four of the site’s dynamic shrines.

Located on the forested banks of the Osun River in the city of Osogbo, in Osun State of Nigeria, the Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove, a UNESCO World Heritage site is several centuries old and among the last sacred groves of their kind which joined the edges of most Yoruba cities before the mass shift from rural to urban areas.

 

