Business

Google launches support initiatives for SMBs

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

Foremost search engine platform, Google, has announced new initiatives to support small retail businesses in Africa as part of a month-long commemoration of International Micro, Small and Mediumsized Businesses Day in June. Through the programme, there would be business summit and virtual training for small business owners to be equipped with skills and tools to compete online. According to the social platform, the prospective participants who register at g.co/ events/shoppingsmall, would be taken through various topics, including e-commerce trends and digital marketing.

The company noted that it had partnered with Coursera, a well-known open online course provider, to develop an online career certificate course in digital marketing and e-commerce for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), adding that 1,000 scholarships will be given to Africans who wish to attend. Google Country Director for West Africa, Juliet Ehimuan, said: “The certificate course is the latest in a series of initiatives aimed at preparing participants for entry-level jobs.

“This month also sees the debut of Local Opportunity Finder, a new tool that evaluates a Google Business Profile and makes personalised rec-ommendations for changes that a business owner may make to enhance how their business profile looks to consumers in Google Search. “Also, the free, one-weeklong Hustle Academy in June will focus on essential skills that will help small and medium- sized retail businesses (SMBs) build the skills they need to grow. “E-commerce presents an opportunity for small businesses in Africa to reach new customers and grow. Through the digital marketing and ecommerce career certificates and specialised training and 1000 scholarships, we want to be able to assist small businesses in Africa gain the expertise to connect online, expand their customer base and scale up.” She noted that Africa’s growing young population and urbanisation present huge expansion opportunities for small retail businesses.

“South Africa has almost 2,000 shopping malls, covering over 24 million square metres. Wholesale and retail are the third largest contributors to Nigeria’s GDP, with over 90 per cent of the industry made up of informal merchants, while Kenya, with an e-commerce market growth rate of 44 per cent in 2021, has seen a steady rise in the number of outlets over the last five years.

“E-commerce markets in Kenya and Nigeria increased by 40 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively, in 2021, while online sales in South Africa increased by 66 per cent from 2019 to 2020, reaching over $1.8 billion. “As more consumers on the continent continue to search for goods and services online, it is critical that small retail businesses learn how to better harness online tools for growth.

She said Google’s on-going commitment to supporting small businesses in Africa is visible through initiatives such as Google Hustle Academy, Google Business Profile, Market Finder and Market Kit. Ehimuan said: “The programmes commemorating International SMB Day this month reaffirm Google’s dedication to ensuring that small retail businesses on the continent acquire the necessary digital technology, tools and training to thrive and be more resilient.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

B-Lord Group fast becoming biggest Crypto vendor in Africa – Williams Ifejika

Posted on Author Reporter

  Williams Ifejika, popularly known as ‘Bitcoin Lord’ has continued to soar as a serial entrepreneur. The Anambra State based tycoon, who is the Chief Executive Officer of B-Lord Group, has buttressed his readiness to make his company the biggest company in Nigeria. The popular Bitcoin merchant, who recently splashed millions on a new Mercedes-Benz […]
Business

Wema Bank, Shecan Nigeria promote women empowerment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Wema Bank Plc has announced that as part of its commitment to women empowerment, it will be partnering with Shecan Nigeria to organise a conference to help Nigerian women realise their potentials and develop their capabilities.   Specifically, the partnership entails helping women and young female entrepreneurs attain their personal and business potential through mentoring […]
Business

Infinity Trust Mortgage posts 29% drop in HI’20

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank (ITMB) Plc has reported a 28.81 per cent drop in profit after tax for the half year ended June 30, 2020.   The bank’s unaudited accounts in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed a profit after tax of N150.530 million for the half year 2020 as against N211.458 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica