Google launches support initiatives for SMBs

Foremost search engine platform, Google, has announced new initiatives to support small retail businesses in Africa as part of a month-long commemoration of International Micro, Small and Mediumsized Businesses Day in June. Through the programme, there would be business summit and virtual training for small business owners to be equipped with skills and tools to compete online. According to the social platform, the prospective participants who register at g.co/ events/shoppingsmall, would be taken through various topics, including e-commerce trends and digital marketing.

The company noted that it had partnered with Coursera, a well-known open online course provider, to develop an online career certificate course in digital marketing and e-commerce for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), adding that 1,000 scholarships will be given to Africans who wish to attend. Google Country Director for West Africa, Juliet Ehimuan, said: “The certificate course is the latest in a series of initiatives aimed at preparing participants for entry-level jobs.

“This month also sees the debut of Local Opportunity Finder, a new tool that evaluates a Google Business Profile and makes personalised rec-ommendations for changes that a business owner may make to enhance how their business profile looks to consumers in Google Search. “Also, the free, one-weeklong Hustle Academy in June will focus on essential skills that will help small and medium- sized retail businesses (SMBs) build the skills they need to grow. “E-commerce presents an opportunity for small businesses in Africa to reach new customers and grow. Through the digital marketing and ecommerce career certificates and specialised training and 1000 scholarships, we want to be able to assist small businesses in Africa gain the expertise to connect online, expand their customer base and scale up.” She noted that Africa’s growing young population and urbanisation present huge expansion opportunities for small retail businesses.

“South Africa has almost 2,000 shopping malls, covering over 24 million square metres. Wholesale and retail are the third largest contributors to Nigeria’s GDP, with over 90 per cent of the industry made up of informal merchants, while Kenya, with an e-commerce market growth rate of 44 per cent in 2021, has seen a steady rise in the number of outlets over the last five years.

“E-commerce markets in Kenya and Nigeria increased by 40 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively, in 2021, while online sales in South Africa increased by 66 per cent from 2019 to 2020, reaching over $1.8 billion. “As more consumers on the continent continue to search for goods and services online, it is critical that small retail businesses learn how to better harness online tools for growth.

She said Google’s on-going commitment to supporting small businesses in Africa is visible through initiatives such as Google Hustle Academy, Google Business Profile, Market Finder and Market Kit. Ehimuan said: “The programmes commemorating International SMB Day this month reaffirm Google’s dedication to ensuring that small retail businesses on the continent acquire the necessary digital technology, tools and training to thrive and be more resilient.”

