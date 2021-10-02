News

Google NewsLab partners Lagos NUJ on training

Google News Lab and the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Lagos State Council, have launched a new Data Skills for News training programme for its members. The training programme which is aimed at training 600 NUJ members, began on Thursday September 30, where the first set of 150 journalists were trained. With a course titled “Fundamentals and Verification for News,” the 4-hour training run through October 14, October 28, and November 11, with journalists selected in batches of 150 for each session in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines.

The NUJ Lagos State Council Chairman, Mr. Adeleye Ajayi, said that the training would bring speed and accuracy into news production. “Aside this, the training will help in factual reporting and update the knowledge of a news professional,” he added. Speaking at the opening session of the training on Thursday, the NUJ Chairman said, “My sincere gratitude goes to Google NewsLab for this laudable and giant initiative aimed at improving the skills of journalists not only in Nigeria and Africa but also globally.”

The training modules are intended to aid in the development of skills required in contemporary journalism, and will include in-depth discussions on a variety of digital topics such as online search methods, analyzing search trends, news verification, and image search. Google News Lab Training Manager, Vincent Ryan, speaking about the training, said: “For journalists, recent advances in digital technology present compelling new opportunities to find, verify, and tell news stories.

Learning how to use digital tools for reporting can be a challenge and we hope that this digital skills workshop will give participants the knowledge and the confidence to use them in their reporting.” The Google News Lab is an open initiative created especially for media professionals to help them create and distribute excellent journalism and news. The curriculum is designed to teach aspiring and experienced media workers about the digital trends that are changing journalism across the globe, as well as how to utilize new online and digital technologies to enhance productivity in their newsrooms.

