Business

Google opens applications for 6th Startups Accelerator programme

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Google has announced the opening of applications for the 6th Class of the Google for Startups Accelerator programme, and the launch of new developer scholarships in partnership with Pluralsight and Andela The announcements were made during a virtual event at which Google hosted key industry players, policy leads, startup executives, and investors driving the growth of Africa’s tech ecosystem.

They reviewed opportunities unfolding throughout the internet economy, paying special attention to the support of developers and startups in the region. According to the company, applications for the 6th Cohort of Google for Startups Accelerator programme, a three-month programme that is slated to start on June 21, 2021, will be opened until May 14. The online programme, which includes three intensive virtual training bootcamps, mentorship, and Google product support, is open to applications from 17 countries across Africa, including Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal. South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

The aim is to support the growth of the startups through their crucial growth phases. For Google’s new developer scholarships, Android, Web and Google Cloud scholarships are being offered to beginner and intermediate developers resident in Africa. A total of 40,000 scholarships will be offered to developers, spread across Mobile and Cloud development tracks.

The top 1,000 students at the end of the training will earn a full scholarship to certify on Android or Cloud development. “Last year, due to the COVID- 19 pandemic, the first virtual class of Google for Startups Accelerator Africa was launched. It was the first all-online iteration of Google’s accelerator programme for Africa and saw 20 startups from seven countries undergo a 12-week virtual journey to redefine their offering while receiving mentoring and attending workshops. This year, with the 6th cohort, we want to continue to play our part by supporting developers and startups within the Africa tech ecosystem, ensuring they get all the access and support necessary to see them continue to grow,” said Head of Google for Startups Accelerator Africa, Onajite Emerhor.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Expert: Global oil demand unlikely to recover until 2022

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Global oil demand will likely take another year or so to return to pre-pandemic levels — by late 2021 or early 2022, according to energy expert and IHS Markit Vice-Chairman, Daniel Yergin. Citing an interview with Saudi owned free-to-air television news channel, Al-Arabiya, energy portal, oilprice.com, yesterday said Yergin’s expectations for oil demand were roughly […]
Business

World Bank: AfCFTA to boost Africans’ incomes by $450bn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Pact’ll lift 30m people out of poverty   The African Continental Free Trade Area (Af- CFTA) deal, if fully implemented, could boost incomes across the continent, by $450 billion and lift 30 million people out of extreme poverty by 2035, according to a new World Bank report. While the trade deal entered into force legally […]
Business

Nigeria imports N330.23bn pharmaceutical products

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

●Local production falls by 80%   Nigeria has imported N330.23billion ($733.86million) worth of pharmaceutical products from Germany, India and the United States in the last two years. It was learnt that only 20 per cent of pharmaceutical products were currently being produced locally, while 80 per cent are imported due to lack of intervention, incentives […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica