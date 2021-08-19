Google reveals top searches by Nigerians in 15 years

Google Trends, the search tool providing insights into what netizens are searching for at any given moment, turns 15 this month. According to the report, in Nigeria, football with clubs like “Man U,” “Real Madrid” and “Chelsea FC” have taken the top spots in Google searches in the past 15 years.

“Nigerians are also entertainment enthusiasts who love their celebrity personalities, with Nollywood actors like ‘Mercy Johnson’ and ‘Odunlade Adekola’ and favourite acts like ‘Burna Boy’also ranking as some of the most searched personalities in Nigeria over this period alongside the likes of Cardi B and Kanye West.

Google processes over 40,000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide. Google Search trends information is gleaned from data based on what Nigerians have been searching for. “Over the past 15 years, Nigerians have relied on Search to get the answers they require.

They have also shown consistent interest in news and current affairs. This is revealed in the top questions that Nigerians have asked, their top political topics and media platforms that they follow for news stories,” Google stated. According to the report, top searched questions, past 15 years in Nigeria include, ‘What is love?’; ‘How to make money online?’; ‘What is a computer?’; ‘How much is the dollar to naira?’; ‘How to make love?’; ‘What is sex?’; ‘What is biology?’; ‘How to write an application letter?’; ‘What is a noun?’; and ‘How to check BVN?’ Google also revealed that top searched “Nigerian Music Artists,” in the past 15 years in Nigeria, include Burna Boy, Omah Lay, Adekunle Gold, Tope Alabi, Small Doctor, Reekado Banks, Banky W, Frank Edward, 2Face Idibia, and Yinka Ayefele.

