Google set to empower small businesses in Nigeria, others

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Technology firm, Google, has kicked off series of programmes to empower small businesses in Nigeria and other African countries. According to the company, the programmes, which are to be rolled out throughout this June, would not only support the growth and recovery of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Africa’s post- COVID economy, but would also help them thrive.

On the continent, SMBs account for around 90 per cent of all businesses forming the backbone of the economy. While these businesses account for 80 per cent of the region’s employment, COVID-19 and restricted business activ-ity over the past year have had, and continue to have, a significant impact on them and the livelihoods of millions. Speaking on the programmes, Google’s Head of Brand and Reputation for Africa, Mojolaoluwa Aderemi- Makinde, said: “As more consumers start their journey looking for products and services online, we want to do more to help retail small businesses digitise and better leverage online tools for growth.

“One thing we know for sure is that when small businesses recover, African economies rebound and do well and this benefits everyone.” According to Aderemi- Makinde, activities planned by Google for International Small Business Month include the launch of a new Google for Small Businesses portal to help small businesses find the solutions and guidance they need to get online and grow; a series of SMB skills webinars aimed at helping small businesses use digital tools to connect with and grow their customer base; and Shop Small Fridays – a social media video series highlighting and celebrating small businesses across the continent.

The Google for Small Business portal has been developed as a one-stop-shop for small businesses to get started on the web and to grow their digital presence, helping them choose the appropriate tools for online success and the achievement of their business goals. “This portal is all about supporting businesses as they get online. In a competitive business environment, digital technology helps to drive economic growth and job creation, while delivering valuable services to people in Africa,” said Aderemi- Makinde. This move comes less than a year after Google committed to helping more than 500,000 businesses, jobseekers, and vulnerable people with support packages including free business tools, training, and grants.

