Google supports 2023 elections with Nigeria Elections Trends Hub

In support of the upcoming 2023 Presidential elections,
Google unveiled a new portal, the Nigeria Elections
Trends Hub, that will provide a platform for Nigerians
to search and discover trending interests related to the
presidential and vice presidential candidates, parties,
and issues through the lens of Google Trends.
The page, which can be accessed on the Google Trends
website, allows users to compare the search popularity
of the presidential candidates and trending questions
being asked about them. The portal features maps and
graphs displaying the search interest for the candidates
over a period of 30 days.
This is a part of a broader initiative by Google to support
the 2023 elections, which also includes trainings
for new and media publishers on how to effectively
use YouTube to tell election stories and training from
the Google News Lab to help journalists learn how
to use search and other Google tools for better storytelling,
including data visualisation, verification and
fact-checking.
According to Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications
and Public Affairs Manager for West Africa, as Nigeria
celebrates 24 years of Democracy in the upcoming
elections, Google’s mission to organise and make the
world’s information universally accessible and useful
is more relevant than ever.
“We want Nigerians to be empowered with information
during the upcoming elections, so we’re organising
information to make it easy for voters to learn
more about the candidates through the eyes of Google
Trends.
