Google supports 2023 elections with Nigeria Elections Trends Hub

In support of the upcoming 2023 Presidential elections,

Google unveiled a new portal, the Nigeria Elections

Trends Hub, that will provide a platform for Nigerians

to search and discover trending interests related to the

presidential and vice presidential candidates, parties,

and issues through the lens of Google Trends.

The page, which can be accessed on the Google Trends

website, allows users to compare the search popularity

of the presidential candidates and trending questions

being asked about them. The portal features maps and

graphs displaying the search interest for the candidates

over a period of 30 days.

This is a part of a broader initiative by Google to support

the 2023 elections, which also includes trainings

for new and media publishers on how to effectively

use YouTube to tell election stories and training from

the Google News Lab to help journalists learn how

to use search and other Google tools for better storytelling,

including data visualisation, verification and

fact-checking.

According to Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications

and Public Affairs Manager for West Africa, as Nigeria

celebrates 24 years of Democracy in the upcoming

elections, Google’s mission to organise and make the

world’s information universally accessible and useful

is more relevant than ever.

“We want Nigerians to be empowered with information

during the upcoming elections, so we’re organising

information to make it easy for voters to learn

more about the candidates through the eyes of Google

Trends.

