Google to establish first Cloud Region in Africa

The global information searching platform, Google has announced its intent to establish a new Google Cloud region in South Africa – its first such technology on African continent. This was made known during the second Google for Africa event held in Lagos on Wednesday.

Already, the company said it had deployed its Equiano subsea cable in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Lagos and Nairobi for the expansion of its network, and to build Dedicated Cloud Interconnect sites across the continent. According to the company, the project is one of its $1 billion investment commitment made last year by the company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai. Last year, the company announced that it would spend $1 billion over five years on some projects in Africa, to increase connectivity and invest in companies to accelerate Africa’s digital development, as well as to support startups.

