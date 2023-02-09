Google to release conversational AI service called ‘Bard’

Following the release of its search trends report, which revealed that more people globally, including in Nigeria, are now showing more interest in AI, Google has announced that it will soon release its own conversational AI service called ‘Bard’. The service may have come as Google’s response to OpenAI’s Chat- GPT, which has become a global sensation since its launch in December 2022. According to the company, Bard is now open to trusted testers ahead of making it more widely available to the public in the coming weeks.

Google CEO’s explanation: Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, who announced the release of Bard during the company’s earnings call, said AI has been a focus for the company in the last 6 years. According to him, from presenting Transformers, the grandmother of contemporary languages in 2017 to introducing the state-of-the-art big language model, LaMDA, in 2021, Google has continued to put AI at the core of its efforts. Pichai said: “Two years ago, we unveiled next-generation language and conversation capabilities powered by our Language Model for Dialogue Applications (or LaMDA for short).

We’ve been working on an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA, that we’re calling Bard. “Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models. It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses. “Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills.” Pichai emphasised that AI is the most profound technology Google is working on.

