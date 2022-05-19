Google Translate adds 24 new languages

Google Translate has added 24 new languages in a move to encourage more non-English speakers to benefit from the internet. Some African languages in the list include Lingala, spoken in Central Africa and Ewe, spoken in Ghana and Togo. None of the Nigerian over 525 native languages made the list, except the three major ones – Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba – already available on Google Translate since 2014. According to Google, over 300 million people speak the newly added languages — like Mizo, used by 800,000 people in the far northeast of India, and Lingala, used by over 45 million people across Central Africa. As part of this update, indigenous languages of the Americas (Quechua, Guarani and Aymara) and an English dialect (Sierra Leonean Krio) have also been added to Translate for the first time.

Announcing the new additions via a blog post, Google said: “For years, Google Translate has helped break down language barriers and connect communities all over the world. And we want to make this possible for even more people — especially those whose languages aren’t represented in most technology.

So today we’ve added 24 languages to Translate, now supporting a total of 133 used around the globe. “We’re grateful to the many native speakers, professors and linguists who worked with us on this latest update and kept us inspired with their passion and enthusiasm. If you want to help us support your language in a future update, contribute evaluations or translations through Translate Contribute,” it added. Here’s a complete list of the new languages now available on Google Translate: Assamese, used by about 25 million people in Northeast India, Aymara, used by about two million people in Bolivia, Chile and Peru.

Bambara, used by about 14 million people in Mali, Bhojpuri, used by about 50 million people in northern India, Nepal and Fiji Dhivehi, used by about 300,000 people in the Maldives. Dogri, used by about three million people in northern India, Ewe, used by about seven million people in Ghana and Togo, Guarani, used by about seven million people in Paraguay and Bolivia, Argentina and Brazil.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...