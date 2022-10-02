Body & Soul

Google unveils six new features, development in Searching

Search On, a Google’s annual event held to announce new features and developments in Search, took place recently, revealing how machine learning advancements are helping people to gather and explore information in new ways. According to the Communication and PR Manager, West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, the new features are to serve the people better.

 

Explaining some of the new features, listed and detailed the features as follows. Multisearch is expanding: Each month, people use Lens to answer more than 8 billion questions, using their camera or an image, and earlier this year, Google introduced multisearch—a major milestone in how people search for information. With multisearch, you can take a picture or use a screenshot and then add text to it — similar to the way you might naturally point at something and ask a question about it.

Multisearch is available in English globally, and will now be rolling out in 70 languages in the next few months. “Multisearch near me”which was previewed during Google I/O earlier this year supercharges multisearch capability, allowing you to take a screenshot or a photo of an item, and then find it nearby.

So if you have a hankering for your favorite local dish, all you need to do is screenshot it, and Google will connect you with nearby restaurants serving it. Multisearch near me will start rolling out in the U.S.A later this year.

Translation in the blink of an eye is said to be one of the most powerful aspects of visual understanding which is its ability to break down language barriers. With Lens, Google has gone beyond translating text to translating pictures- with Google translating text in images over 1 billion times per month, in more than 100 languages.

With major advancements in machine learning, Google is now able to blend translated text into complex images, so it looks and feels much more natural. For example, if you point your phone at text on a poster, the translated text will be realistically overlaid over the pictures underneath. Google has also optimized their machine learning models to do all this in just 100 milliseconds — shorter than the blink of an eye.

This uses generative adversarial networks (also known as GAN models), which is what helps power the technology behind the Magic Eraser on Pixel. Google has announced that the improved experience is launching later this year. With Google for iOS updates, Google is putting some of its most helpful tools right at your fingertips on iOS.

“From now on, you’ll see shortcuts right under the search bar to shop your screenshots, translate text with your camera, hum to search and more.” Kola-Ogunlade also explained that Google is working to make it possible to ask questions with fewer words- or even none at alland still help you find what you are looking for.

 

