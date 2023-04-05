News Politics World News

GOP Questions $8m Raised For Trump’s Campaign

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, and his campaign team had made over $8 million in fundraising since Trump’s indictment and arraignment on Tuesday in New York.

Jason Miller disclosed this on Monday night while adding that the campaign had hauled in over $8 million since last Thursday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Trump was prosecuted for allegedly giving hush money payments to adult film actress, Stormy Daniels in 2016 to keep her calm ahead of that year’s presidential election over her claims that she had sexual encounters years ago with Trump.

The former resident denies sleeping with Daniels and denies fabricating the business records to keep the payment secret.

Speaking on Wednesday, Trump’s campaign organization quickly capitalised on the indictment news by sending out fundraising emails to supporters and running ads on social media.

“The Radical Left the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this country have indicated me in a disgusting witch hunt,” Trump campaign committees claimed in one of a handful of fundraising emails sent to supporters.

“Please contribute truly any amount to defend our movement from the never-ending witch hunts and win the white house in 2024.”

The former President who announced his third White House bid in November has seen his polling lead over the rest of the actual and potential field in the Grand Old Party (GOP) nomination race increases the past couple of weeks, as the indictment loomed.

And his numbers have continued to soar in surveys conducted since last week’s indictment.

