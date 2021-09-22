News

GOP Rep. Files 3 Articles of Impeachment against Biden

House Republicans, led by Rep. Bob Gibbs, R-Ohio, have filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, citing the border crisis, chaotic and deadly Afghanistan withdrawal, and attempted to break constitutional law on extending the eviction ban.

Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Brian Babin, R-Texas, and Randy Weber, R-Texas, signed on to the three-pronged complaint — even if the Democrat-controlled House under Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., are sure to ignore it, Gibbs told the Washington Examiner on Tuesday.

And despite Democrats holding only a slim majorities in the House and the Senate, Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate.

“Obviously, it’s not going to go anywhere with Speaker Pelosi,” Gibbs told the Examiner, adding, but “it shows that there are some Republicans that think that this president needs to be impeached, he needs to be removed from office one way or another.

“At some point, they’re going to be held accountable for their actions, and this is kind of putting them on notice.”

Gibbs recognized the lack of interest among Democrats in holding Biden accountable, but the three articles of impeachment are intended to serve notice to the White House of its missteps under Biden.

“I take this seriously; I don’t think it’s haphazard; I’m not trying to get media attention for myself,” Gibbs told the Examiner. “He’s done so much damage to this country in less than nine months, which is really scary.

“He’s not capable of being commander in chief, and that’s obvious by the actions since Day One when he took the presidency back in January. Maybe something like this makes the White House think twice before they do some of this nonsense.”

Other articles of impeachment have been filed in the House by Republicans that have gone unaddressed, but Gibbs noted his latest one adds the border crisis and the White House’s attempt to extend the eviction ban.

*Courtesy: Newsmax

Reporter

