News

GOPRI to FG: Don’t negotiate with bandits

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Our Reporter

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative (GOPRI), has cautioned the Federal Government against entering into any form of negotiation with suspected terrorists and bandits perpetrating violent activities in parts of the North, saying doing so will be caving in to blackmail.
Specifically, members of the Initiative said their position was an adoption of the perspective of the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam  Nasir el-Rufai, who had kicked against such on the part of authorities.
This came as the NGO with interest in peace advocacy, condemned the kidnap of teachers and students of Federal School of Forestry, Afaka, in Kaduna State, by yet-to-be- apprehended armed men.
However, the group,in a statement, commended the governor over his prompt response that resulted in the rescue of 180 distraught students and staff of the school.
It expressed optimism that the remaining 39 students still not accounted for would soon be rescued.
“We condemn in the strongest  possible terms  the kidnapping of about 39 staff and students of Federal School of Forestry, Afaka  in Kaduna State by some bandits.
“We commend Governor Nasiru el-Rufai of Kaduna State, the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, the Nigerian Military and other security agencies for the prompt response which led to the release of most of the victims from the criminals,” the group aid.
While expressing optimism that the remaining students will be rescued in few days, the group noted that the action of the bandits was to test the will of the governor on his position against amnesty and negotiation with criminals.
“We believe in a matter of few days the remaining students will be rescued and united with their families.
“We, however, believe strongly that the kidnapping was to test the resolve of Governor Nasir El-rufai on his position against amnesty and negotiation with bandits,” it said in the statement.
According to GOPRI: “This show of uncommon commitment and professionalism demonstrated by the Government of Kaduna State and the Nigerian Military, is phenomenal.
“We, however, believe strongly that the kidnapping was to test the resolve of Governor Nasir el-Rufai on his position against amnesty and negotiation with bandits.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

LASG closes Abule Crossing for rail modernisation project

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Government has said it would close Abule Level Crossing towards Apapa end of the railway project for construction on the rail track from today to November 22. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Transportation stated that the construction company, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Limited, would commence the […]
News

Gbajabiamila: Constitutional, electoral reforms top on our table

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that constitutional and electoral reforms are currently top on the table of the Green Chamber. Gbajabiamila said as soon as the House reconvenes from its on-going recess on September 15, the Special Ad-hoc Committee on Constitution Amendment would hit the ground running. Speaking […]
News

Gbajabiamila commends lawmakers’, as Reps adjourns till Jan 26

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,  Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has commended the efforts of lawmakers in working assiduously to ensure that the country pulled through 2020, a year he described as trying and challenging. In an address to wind down the activities of the House for the year during a special plenary convened on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica