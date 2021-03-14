GOPRI to FG: Don’t negotiate with bandits

Our Reporter

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative (GOPRI), has cautioned the Federal Government against entering into any form of negotiation with suspected terrorists and bandits perpetrating violent activities in parts of the North, saying doing so will be caving in to blackmail.

Specifically, members of the Initiative said their position was an adoption of the perspective of the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, who had kicked against such on the part of authorities.

This came as the NGO with interest in peace advocacy, condemned the kidnap of teachers and students of Federal School of Forestry, Afaka, in Kaduna State, by yet-to-be- apprehended armed men.

However, the group,in a statement, commended the governor over his prompt response that resulted in the rescue of 180 distraught students and staff of the school.

It expressed optimism that the remaining 39 students still not accounted for would soon be rescued.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the kidnapping of about 39 staff and students of Federal School of Forestry, Afaka in Kaduna State by some bandits.

“We commend Governor Nasiru el-Rufai of Kaduna State, the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, the Nigerian Military and other security agencies for the prompt response which led to the release of most of the victims from the criminals,” the group aid.

While expressing optimism that the remaining students will be rescued in few days, the group noted that the action of the bandits was to test the will of the governor on his position against amnesty and negotiation with criminals.

“We believe in a matter of few days the remaining students will be rescued and united with their families.

“We, however, believe strongly that the kidnapping was to test the resolve of Governor Nasir El-rufai on his position against amnesty and negotiation with bandits,” it said in the statement.

According to GOPRI: “This show of uncommon commitment and professionalism demonstrated by the Government of Kaduna State and the Nigerian Military, is phenomenal.

