Gorbachev courageous reformer- Buhari, Biden, Macron, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari alongside some world leaders such as US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and others yesterday described the last leader of the former Soviet Union, Mr. Mikhail Gorbachev, as a courageous reformer and patriot.

They noted that Gorbachev would be remembered for years to come because of his immeasurable contributions to world peace and openness in his own once rigidly closed society. Recall that reaction was muted in Russia, where many blamed the last Soviet leader for the loss of the country’s status as a global superpower. Gorbachev, who changed the course of history by triggering the demise of the Soviet Union and was one of the great figures of the 20th century, died on Tuesday aged 91. Russian news agency reports said he had died in a central Moscow hospital “afteraseriousandlongillness”.

Gorbachev, in power between 1985 and 1991, helped bring US-Soviet relations out of a deep freeze and was the last surviving Cold War leader. Reacting to the death of Gorbachev at 91 on Tuesday, Buhari said: “The late Gorbachev was a remarkable gentleman whose reformist agenda had fundamentally changed the Soviet society through his policy of Perestroika and Glasnost, both of which set the stage for economic and political transformation of his own country and that of others inthedefunctSovietUnion.” A statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said: “Although Gorbachev’s political career was consumed by those reforms, history and posterity will be kind to him for placing the interests of the Soviet people above his own ambition.”

 

Our Reporters

