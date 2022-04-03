Goretzka scores in Bayern win

Leon Goretzka scored on his comeback from four months out with a knee injury as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich beat Freiburg.

The Germany midfielder headed in from Joshua Kimmich’s free-kick. Nils Petersen levelled seconds after coming on with a first-time finish.

Substitute Serge Gnabry put Bayern ahead again with a good first touch and finish. Kingsley Coman then drove in from the edge of the box before Marcel Sabitzer’s injury-time fourth.

Bayern are nine points above second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who was defeated 4-1 at home by RB Leipzig.

