Goretzka scores in Bayern win

Leon Goretzka scored on his comeback from four months out with a knee injury as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich beat Freiburg.

 

The Germany midfielder headed in from Joshua Kimmich’s free-kick. Nils Petersen levelled seconds after coming on with a first-time finish.

 

Substitute Serge Gnabry put Bayern ahead again with a good first touch and finish. Kingsley Coman then drove in from the edge of the box before Marcel Sabitzer’s injury-time fourth.

 

Bayern are nine points above second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who was defeated 4-1 at home by RB Leipzig.

 

Sports

Serie A: Giroud inspires Milan to comeback win over Inter

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olivier Giroud scored twice in the space of three minutes to earn AC Milan a 2-1 comeback win over Serie A leaders Inter Milan on Saturday, sending the Rossoneri one point off top as the champions’ 14-match unbeaten league run came to an end. Ivan Perisic put Inter in front at a raucous San […]
Sports

New 36-team Champions League format set for final UEFA approval Monday

Posted on Author Reporter

*Plans move forward after ECA and UEFA meetings on Friday *Fans’ groups label plans ‘serious threat to the entire game’ The Champions League’s controversial new 36-team format from 2024 is set for final approval by UEFA’s Executive Committee on Monday. A decision had initially been expected on March 31 but was delayed due to some […]
Sports

EPL: Quick fire Spurs cruise past Burnley

Posted on Author Reporter

*Arsenal comeback stuns Leicester *Wasteful Fulham frustrated by Palace in shutout Gareth Bale scored twice and made another as Tottenham cruised to an easy Premier League win over Burnley that boosted their hopes of European qualification. Spurs had lost five of their previous six league matches but went ahead inside two minutes when Bale converted […]

