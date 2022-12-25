Body & Soul

Gorgeous in Christmas colours

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

We are spreading the Christmas cheer with the favourite colours of the merry season. To look glamorous this Christmas, it’s either you make them green with envy or you choose to go red hot.

No matter your choice, green or red, it’s a season to look your best. Silver, gold or black accessories blend well with green or red dresses.

So choose your slay ensembles. We went all out to get some of the most elegant styles in red or green or mixed to inspire your dress up for the that Christmas dinner, lunch or brunch.

Have a stylish Christmas and New Year celebration.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Femi Branch, Belinda Effah opens unorthodox, communication channel to God in new movie

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Carefully pursuing its vision of bringing compelling Christian messages to the big screens, Kingsview Original is set to release yet another groundbreaking movie, ‘Helpline’. ‘Helpline’ follows the story of Nonso, an 8-years-old and the second of two siblings. His parents have been happily married for 15 years but they have been having issues bordering around […]
Body & Soul

Mildred Okwo dismisses rumoured crisis in Rita Dominic’s marriage

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigerian filmmaker, Mildred Okwo, has dismissed a rumour of crisis in Rita Dominic‘s marriage to Fidelis Anosike. Dominic and Fidelis Anosike, the publisher of Daily Times Newspaper and founder of Folio Media Group, tied the knot in April.   The wedding ceremony, which was the talk of the town in Imo state, took place in […]
Body & Soul

Chigbo takes charge of GOCOP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

She has been on the journalism turf for almost three decades cutting her teeth in business reporting. She is the founder of Real News Magazine. She rose to her peak in the defunct Newswatch Magazine, where she rose to the post of General Editor before she moved on to publish her own online Magazine- the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica