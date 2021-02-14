Body & Soul

Gorgeous valentine vibes from Rikaoto By Me

It’s Lover’s Day special and the themes cannot be anything
less than ‘Red Hot’, ‘Sexy’ and ‘Exceptionally Gorgeous’.
This is why these breathtaking red dresses from Rikaoto
By Me fashion brand is all the inspiration you need for that
Valentine’s Day dinner look.

The red dresses range from Rikaoto By Me’s finest designs,
chose the sequin, glitter and plunging neckline
details which grabs the attention at the spot light.

 

According to the Beauty Queen designer, Maryam Elisha,
every woman is a queen and with the right dress
and accessories, the beauty within blossoms.

Let these evening dresses tantalize your style ideas
while you plan for the showstopper look to that Lover’s
Day dinner.

