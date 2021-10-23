Goronyo Market Attack: CAN commiserates with Sultan, Sokoto govt

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commiserated with the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakae III, the people and the government of Sokoto State on the recent killing of innocent people and the destruction of property by bandits at Goronyo Central Market in the State.

CAN said in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Barrister Joseph Daramola Bade and dated October 22, 2021 that they were shocked, pained and disappointed with “the reported attacks and the loss of many lives despite all the efforts being made by the government to stop these criminal elements amidst us. CAN condemns in strong terms the operations of these criminals and tasks security agencies to rise up to this menace before it’s too late.

“The fact that the bandits struck when the Chief of Army Staff, a prominent indigene of the State, Lt. General Faruk Yahaya, was visiting Sokoto State, speaks volumes about the evil intentions of the criminals. “We join the Sultan and Governor Aminu Tambuwal in appealing to the Federal Government to deploy more troops to the state to stop these criminals and their criminalities. “While still counting the losses of lives and property at the Goronyo market, the criminals also attacked the Kaduna-Abuja train line”.

