News

Goronyo Market Attack: CAN commiserates with Sultan, Sokoto govt

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commiserated with the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakae III, the people and the government of Sokoto State on the recent killing of innocent people and the destruction of property by bandits at Goronyo Central Market in the State.

CAN said in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Barrister Joseph Daramola Bade and dated October 22, 2021 that they were shocked, pained and disappointed with “the reported attacks and the loss of many lives despite all the efforts being made by the government to stop these criminal elements amidst us. CAN condemns in strong terms the operations of these criminals and tasks security agencies to rise up to this menace before it’s too late.

“The fact that the bandits struck when the Chief of Army Staff, a prominent indigene of the State, Lt. General Faruk Yahaya, was visiting Sokoto State, speaks volumes about the evil intentions of the criminals. “We join the Sultan and Governor Aminu Tambuwal in appealing to the Federal Government to deploy more troops to the state to stop these criminals and their criminalities. “While still counting the losses of lives and property at the Goronyo market, the criminals also attacked the Kaduna-Abuja train line”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Revenue boost: Kwara Customs generates N2.7bn in Q3

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kwara State Area Command, generated a total sum of N2.7 billion into the coffers of the Federal Government between July and September.   Recall that this year’s revenue target for the com- mand was put at a little above N8 billion, out of which the command has so far raked […]
News

Resign now, Akeredolu tells his Deputy, Ajayi

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…taunts PDP, says ‘Ondo is not Edo Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who won his re-election bid last Saturday on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on his incumbent Deputy, Agboola Ajayi, to resign if he has any honour left in him. He had earlier received his certificate of Return from […]
News

Obaseki to hold sombre inauguration, 2020 Alaghodaro summit

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State Government has said that the swearingin ceremony of Governor Godwin Obaseki for second term in office, billed for November 12 and the 2020 Alaghodaro Summit would be somber and without fanfare. This is in line with the prevailing mood of the country following the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica