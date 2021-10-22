News

Goronyo market attack speaks volumes – CAN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has said the killings and destruction of property by bandits at Goronyo Central Market in Sokoto State during the visit of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Faruk Yahaya to the state, speaks volumes.

Commiserating with the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakae III, the people and the government of the state, a statement signed by CAN’s General Secretary, Barr. Joseph Bade on Friday in Abuja, condemned the attack and appealed to the Federal Government to deploy more troops to the state to stop criminals and their criminalities.

The statement partly reads: “We are shocked, pained and disappointed with the reported attacks and the loss of many lives despite all the efforts being made by the government to stop these criminal elements amidst us. CAN condemns in strong terms the operations of these criminals and tasked security agencies to rise up to this menace before it’s too late.

“The fact that the bandits struck when the Chief of Army Staff, a prominent indigene of the state, Lt. General Faruk Yahaya, was visiting Sokoto State, speaks volumes about the evil intentions of the criminals.”

CAN also condemned bandits attack against the Kaduna-Abuja train line, and the planting of explosives which damaged the rail track and shattered the windshield of the train’s engine on Wednesday evening as narrated by Sen. Shehu Sani, who was among the passengers who escaped the attack.

Our Reporters

