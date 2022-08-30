Education

Gosfat Nursery & Primary School bids pupils farewell

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Amid frill and thrills, the management and teachers of Gosfat Nursery and Primary School, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos, last week in a colourful ceremony bade the graduating pupils farewell. It was at the Graduation/Prizegiving Day, the 15th in the series, of the private school which took place at an event centre.

 

No fewer than 16 pupils that transited from Primary Six to secondary school, and 11 pupils in Kindergarten who graduated from nursery section to Elementary/ Primary classes, are among the graduating pupils.

 

At the ceremony to felicitate with the pupils and bid them farewell amid fanfare and exciting performances were parents, guardians and well-wishers who converged on the event centre festooned with ribbon and decoration of various colours. The Director of the school, Elder D.A. Odesanmi, while congratulating the children and their parents, expressed gratitude to Almighty God for the successful completion of another academic session.

He said: “I am particularly grateful to God for what He has done, what He is doing and what He has made of Gosfat School. Also, I am highly proud of the children and products of Gosfat School, as we have many of our pupils who have graduated from our primary school to secondary school and are doing well in their university education. “I also thank God for the crop of dedicated and committed teachers that have been working relentlessly to impact positively on our children.

Our teachers have been giving their best to the job of proper training of the pupils. We have all been doing the work together, even with our supportive parents.” Odesanmi, however, reiterated the school’s commitment in moulding the children morally and academically in line with the Motto of the school, which is “Catching Them Young, at the Citadel of Knowledge.”

Thus, the Director advised the graduating pupils to be well guided and well behaved as they transit to secondary school, considering the current happenings in the country. “Parents have a lot to do in shaping the lives of their children and wards because of the new trends in the country.

As parents, you need to spend more time with your children because training begins at home. Gosfat School has done its best and we now hand over the children to their teachers in the secondary schools the children would choose to pursue their education. I expect parents to continue keeping track of their children’s education like they have been doing,” said.

Meanwhile, he further admonished the pupils to always remember the moral and discipline which have been instilled in them in the school and to be good ambassadors of Gosfat School, their alma mater and their respective families

The Director, however, commended the parents for keeping faith with the school, even as she expressed gratitude and appealed to parents to ensure that the pupils are engaged in extra-mural activities and skills acquisition programmes during the summer holiday. “We are very passionate about laying a solid foundation and making positive impacts in the lives of our children because they are our future,” Odesanmi said.

In their separate remarks, some of the parents expressed excitement about the performance and development of their children and wards, describing Gosfat School as one among the best pre-schools in the state.

 

A parent, Mrs. Osho oluwakemi, whose two children are in the school, noted that all her children started their education in the school, saying that “Gosfat School has been a very good, educative and disciplined school, most especially with the manner in which they have taught the children to be God fearing.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

A move to refocus, redirect varsity curriculum

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

 Instability in academic calendar a major handicap – Okebukola  Blending humanities with science is taken for granted – Stakeholders   CURRICULU M The consensus among critical stakeholders, especially university eggheads, is to rebrand the curriculum by blending humanities with science, as a major step to make university education more exciting to graduates as […]
Education

Kwara’s bold moves to rescue education

Posted on Author STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports

Stakeholders: Govt to redesign education system through TEVT   Governor: Ratio of girls to boys a source of worry   World Bank: Involve communities to drive education transform     SUMMIT Major stakeholders in the Kwara State’s education sector penultimate week converged at the state’s education summit to chart a new direction for the ailing […]
Education

Govt urged to tackle ‘learning poverty’ with NewGlobe methodology

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

A call has gone to the government at all levels, as the country approaches election period, to evolve innovative education solutions to tackle the urgent challenges of learning poverty confronting the nation.   The call was made by the NewGlobe Nigeria General Managing Director, Omowale David-Ashiru on the heels of the report of an independent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica