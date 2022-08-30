Gosfat Nursery & Primary School bids pupils farewell

Amid frill and thrills, the management and teachers of Gosfat Nursery and Primary School, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos, last week in a colourful ceremony bade the graduating pupils farewell. It was at the Graduation/Prizegiving Day, the 15th in the series, of the private school which took place at an event centre.

No fewer than 16 pupils that transited from Primary Six to secondary school, and 11 pupils in Kindergarten who graduated from nursery section to Elementary/ Primary classes, are among the graduating pupils.

At the ceremony to felicitate with the pupils and bid them farewell amid fanfare and exciting performances were parents, guardians and well-wishers who converged on the event centre festooned with ribbon and decoration of various colours. The Director of the school, Elder D.A. Odesanmi, while congratulating the children and their parents, expressed gratitude to Almighty God for the successful completion of another academic session.

He said: “I am particularly grateful to God for what He has done, what He is doing and what He has made of Gosfat School. Also, I am highly proud of the children and products of Gosfat School, as we have many of our pupils who have graduated from our primary school to secondary school and are doing well in their university education. “I also thank God for the crop of dedicated and committed teachers that have been working relentlessly to impact positively on our children.

Our teachers have been giving their best to the job of proper training of the pupils. We have all been doing the work together, even with our supportive parents.” Odesanmi, however, reiterated the school’s commitment in moulding the children morally and academically in line with the Motto of the school, which is “Catching Them Young, at the Citadel of Knowledge.”

Thus, the Director advised the graduating pupils to be well guided and well behaved as they transit to secondary school, considering the current happenings in the country. “Parents have a lot to do in shaping the lives of their children and wards because of the new trends in the country.

As parents, you need to spend more time with your children because training begins at home. Gosfat School has done its best and we now hand over the children to their teachers in the secondary schools the children would choose to pursue their education. I expect parents to continue keeping track of their children’s education like they have been doing,” said.

Meanwhile, he further admonished the pupils to always remember the moral and discipline which have been instilled in them in the school and to be good ambassadors of Gosfat School, their alma mater and their respective families

The Director, however, commended the parents for keeping faith with the school, even as she expressed gratitude and appealed to parents to ensure that the pupils are engaged in extra-mural activities and skills acquisition programmes during the summer holiday. “We are very passionate about laying a solid foundation and making positive impacts in the lives of our children because they are our future,” Odesanmi said.

In their separate remarks, some of the parents expressed excitement about the performance and development of their children and wards, describing Gosfat School as one among the best pre-schools in the state.

A parent, Mrs. Osho oluwakemi, whose two children are in the school, noted that all her children started their education in the school, saying that “Gosfat School has been a very good, educative and disciplined school, most especially with the manner in which they have taught the children to be God fearing.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...