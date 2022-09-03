Gospel artiste, Aremu, releases debut EP album

Gospel artiste, Rachel Aremu, has released her EP album at a launching ceremony held on August 28 at Christ Chosen Church, Obadeyi. Titled ‘I Believe’, the single tracks EP album would further boost the morale and faith of Christians in the country. Aremu expressed hopes that Nigerians would accept her style of music just like they did that of her predecessors in the industry and give listening ear to the message of her songs. Produced under a year, Aremu said that; “I’ve been singing for over 15 years now and I have encountered numerous challenges on my journey.

I’m grateful that I have been able to reach a point where I can start growing. “I started singing professionally in 2007 when I joined the Christ Chosen Church choir. It hasn’t been a bed of roses since then. There have been ups and downs in my career as an artiste. The choir has always supported and encouraged me to continue doing what I love to do. ‘‘Sometimes when I’m invited to sing in churches, people do not respond as much as they would to other well known artistes because they have never heard about me before. I have endured the situation because I see it is all as part of the growing process.’’

The mother of three also added that; “It has been God all the way. He has been my strength and sustainer through the process of growth over the years. My family and the church have also been very supportive right from the beginning to this point in my career and I couldn’t have asked for a better support system.” With the success of her current effort, she disclosed her readiness to move to higher plane as she noted that; “I am expecting that soon I will start hearing testimonies about my songs and it will touch lives. I’m working on other songs that will soon be released but for now I am concentrating on promoting my album. I don’t care what people are doing but I will keep pushing till I get to the top.’’ Her manager, John Walter, described her as very talented with promise; “I’ve known Aremu for over 10 years.

I’ve been watching her growth and I decided sometime in 2020 to do something with her. I’m also an artiste and I saw the talent in her. I felt she could do something worthwhile and I’m happy that we have gotten to this point today. “We started working on this album in January 2021. She was pregnant and we had to wait for her to deliver before we could continue with the project. One of the major challenges we had producing the album was time and she also had to do a little voice work in the studio. Sometimes it was a struggle to make her available for rehearsals and studio sessions.” The according, he said was a great point for her to kick off her career.

“This is just the beginning. We just wanted people to know that she’s entering the industry. After this there will be a lot of shows and tours for her to build her brand. She will also record with a lot of other artists and bigger things are coming from her. Though her contract with Blue Ace Music will expire in two years, I believe that she would have grown enough by then to be able to stand on her own and sing songs that are accepted globally.’’ The music producer of the album, Micheal Ikpea, also known as M-Base, said Aremu’s style of music is fresh and different from what people are used to in the gospel genre. He believed that her style of singing would undoubtedly capture the attention of people in no distant time in order for her get the recognition that her work deserved.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...