Faith

Gospel artiste releases song for kids scared by school shootings

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Gospel artiste releases song for kids scared by school shootings

A breakout recording artist in the Christian genre, Cade Thompson, has a song about the “new normal” so many kids face when they walk into the classroom each day.

 

Every year, it seems, outlets share breaking news of even more school shootings, flashing terrifying images across our screens and instilling fear in the minds of the parents — and children — watching. Thompson, a singer with Red Street Records, a label founded by Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts, faced that same fear as a senior in high school.

 

“I remember the fear, the anxiety that started to cripple me,” he told Faithwire during a recent Zoom interview, recalling when his school faced an active-shooter threat. “There was just a lot of unknown.”

 

Those feelings are all too familiar to so many kids. According to Education Week, there have been 66 school shootings since 2018. Thankfully, the threat at Thompson’s school in Missouri turned out to be a false alarm. But that didn’t wash away the emotions he was feeling.

 

He remembered talking to his mom, processing through all that happened. “I expressed to her that a school shooting threat had been one of my biggest fears growing up,” Thompson said, noting his sister actually had an active shooter at her school when he was just five years old.

 

Many of those struggles — anxiety, fear, and depression — have become commonplace for so many, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thompson said he hopes his single,

 

“New Normal,” will serve as a clarion call to those facing similar battles, particularly those crippled by fear of a school shooting.

 

“To be honest,” he said, “there’s been a few moments this past year where I’ve felt that anxiety, the fear of the unknown of life and what’s ahead. But I do know, in John 16:33, Jesus says, ‘Take heart, for I have overcome the world.’

 

And He says, ‘When you go through troubles,’ He doesn’t say, ‘If you go through troubles.’” “That can be hard to hear sometimes,” the recording artist continued.

 

“But that’s also hope, knowing that we have a God who walks with us in our deepest and our darkest moments, and that’s the hope, as Christians, that we can live in.” In the chorus, Thompson sings,

 

“We’re too young for all this hurting / give us peace, give us peace / we can’t carry all this heavy / give us strength, give us strength / we’re so tired of all the anger / give us love, give us love / we want a new normal / we want a new normal.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

CAC Oke-Itura celebrates ‘Harvest of Uncommon Mercy

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Members of Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Itura, Lagos, rolled out the drums recently to thank God for what they described as uncommon mercy which they enjoyed from the Lord throughout the year 2020. Precisely they are thankful because they were able to escape from COVID-19 havoc, #EndSARS crisis, hardship and wanton killings in the country. The […]
Faith

Southern Atlantic Polytechnic honours Udom, wife, others

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

…as 300 pioneer students matriculate   In recognition of his administrative excellence, the management of Southern Atlantic Polytechnic, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, has named the Administrative block of the institution of higher learning after the Executive Governor of the state, Udom Emmanuel. The Founder of South Atlantic Polytechnic, Pastor Bassey James, who disclosed this during an […]
Faith

You will never seek God in vain

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

God is open to all his children for he has ever made it clear to all that whoever that serves him will never regret it. This is because the good things of life here on earth and the eternal life in heaven are the portions of his obedient people.   It is on this the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica