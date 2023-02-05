Gospel artistes now getting recognition beyond Nigeria shores –Endless Joy

Sonorous gospel singer, Joy Ezeh better known as Endless Joy has applauded the Nigerian gospel music industry saying gospel artistes now get global recognition. The Imo State born artiste who is known for songs like Achiwalam, Chizaramekpere, Uncountable said, ”Nigerian gospel artistes now get global recognition though it was not like that in the past.

A lot has changed and we are thankful to God for what he is doing through us. We are no longer where we used to be”. The fashionable songbird who also doubles as a content creator and motivational speaker also added that the Nigerian music industry is evolving, stating that a lot still needs to be done. “The Nigerian music industry is dynamic and evolving.

It is becoming the rave of the moment across many climes be it gospel and secular. However, there is still work that has to be done on the sides of management, more funding and intellectual property”. Asked about her biggest dream as an artiste, the US based singer said: “My biggest dream as a gospel artiste is to be amongst renowned gospel ministers known for not just being blessed financially, but also for using my voice to edify the body of Christ globally, touch lives and bring down God’s glory. When gospel artistes are mentioned, I want to be among those who have inspired, rejigged and restored hopes through my songs.

I also want to become a viable vessel through which the Holy Spirit can minister”. On what inspires her songs, she said:” If you have listened to my songs, you will realize that I am not singing for fun or to entertain, It is to praise &worship. It is a choice. It is from within. I am praising and worshipping God. The joy is that I am gifted with such a voice. It is a debt I owe to God and as such, my inspiration is simply from God”.

