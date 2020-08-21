Gospel music is suppressed in Nigeria –Oseghale

Mercy Oseghale is an award-winning Nigerian contemporary gospel singer and pastor. She has two albums, namely Lord Help Me and Warm Love, which were produced by Cobhams Asuquo and Rotimi Akinfenwa. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about a latest single, Idinma, which has been released today, and plans for her third album. She also talks about Nigerian music industry and other issues

Tell us how your journey as a gospel artiste started…

As you know, I am a gospel singer. I am also a Pastor. My husband name is Pastor Philip Oseghale. He is Senior Pastor of World Harvest Christian Mission int’l. I have been singing since when I was 17 years old. And I have been doing this for more than two decades. I am working on my third album which, we trust God, we will drop this year. But my new single titled, ‘Idinma’ has been released today Friday, 21st of August, 2020.

Share your experience growing up, especially how it affected your interest in gospel music…

Growing up, I was with Church of God Mission Int’l, led by Pastor Idahosa Church. I was a member of the church’s choir. First of all, the music thing started because I love music, I love to sing. I didn’t even know that God has endowed me with the grace to do more. As I said, I was in the choir, and it became a part of me. So, from when I was 17 years old, I was in the mass choir of Church of God Mission, travelling with Papa Idaghosa. That was how I started. But, you know, as you begin to develop yourself, what you have as a child is different from when you see the essence of which you sing. I discovered that each time, the song touches people; so, I saw it as an opportunity and best way to go. I developed it, and then started writing my own songs. That led to my first album.

Tell us about your debut album… What inspired it?

It is a seven-track album titled ‘’Lord Help Me’, and produced by Flo and Sam Ibeh. One of the tracks in the album is ‘Quaze’, which had three nominations in Nigeria Music Video Awards 2007. It also had that popular Gift from Jesus, an African Christmas song. The album was inspired by fact that I felt we need the help of God. That’s why we titled it ‘God Help Me’. The essence is to say that, God we need You. One of the tracks in the album is ‘Quaze’, a South African song. It means, when He comes back, I shall be like him. It is about the need for us to prepare and be ready for return of Jesus Christ. And that video actually made waves; we had three nominations in Nigeria Music Video Awards 2007. And it was played all over, and it took me to various places within and outside Nigeria. I was able to perform in places like Dubai. Also, there are a lot of gospel artistes; it is not just to sing, and it is not just that I love singing. It is that I need to fulfill the purpose for which I was created. Everybody has a purpose. I discovered that my purpose is to be able to air the word of God via music.

So, what is the inspiration behind your second album?

The second album is titled ‘Warm Love’, and it was produced by Cobhams Asuquo and Rotimi Akinfenwa. It was released in 2010. The album has popular tracks such as Warm Love’, ‘Ekene’ and ‘I Shall Not Die’. All my songs are in different platforms, such as Spotify, Audiomack, Apple Music, Boomplay Music and others. ‘Idinma’ would also be released in all these platforms. If you watch the titles of my songs, you will see that they are all talking about love of Jesus, that without God, we are nothing. I have one slogan, which is that: God knew me even when I didn’t know myself. This draws my attention to minister to people. And I discovered that when I preach, yes, people listen; but when I sing, I have more audience. So, I pass my message via music.

Why has it taken you so long to release another album? Is it deliberate?

Yes, it is deliberate. As at that time, 2011 and 2012, a lot of things were coming up in the gospel music scene. I had to withdraw, to say, OK, what is the essence? Is it to make money? Of course, he that labours is worthy of his wages. But beyond making money, I had to ask myself: What exactly is it about? And I needed to discover what I had to do in my lyrics and my music generally. So, I took time and reflected on it, and I decided that I don’t have to be churning out music for the sake of churning out music. It was a period of rediscovery for me. If you listen to this single, Idinma, which I has been released today, it is totally different, the lyrics, everything is different. Now I know that I am not just an artiste, I am not just a singer, I am an instrument in the hands of God. So, that is why I took a break. But now I am coming out stronger, better and energised, with this single, ‘Idinma’, which is coming out at a time we are faced with the challenges of corona virus (Covid-19). Idinma means you are good. It is to tell the people that no matter the challenges of the pandemic and everything we are doing, God is still God. You know, there is a lot of negative energies, negative vibes everywhere. ‘Idinma’ is coming to tell people that, listen, God is good; and because God is synonymous with goodness, your life is safe. And even if you are in an isolation centre, once you remember that God is still there, it will give you the reason to live. There are a lot of things going on. You see people now committing suicide, battering here and there, home problems, and so on. But when you remember that God is good, it will give you hope, it will give reason to live. Idinma is a single that you listen to. I am saying it with so much passion because I know that it is loaded. Idinma is not just one of those gospel songs.

There are several gospel artistes in Nigeria that are already established as it were. What is unique about your music that you think gives an edge?

My style; yes, it is a contemporary gospel, but my style is different. You know, music has variations and styles; every gospel artiste is endowed with creativity. So, even if sing “God is good’, and you also sing ‘God is good’ my style and your style wouldn’t be the same. So, my style is the unique thing. Once you hear it, you would want to hear it again.

What is your opinion about gospel music in Nigeria today?

Right now, everything looks low, maybe because of the Covid- 19 pandemic. People are still trying to rediscover themselves; people are still trying to pick up. But in the midst of it, a lot of people are working in the studios; in the midst of it, as we are dropping ‘Idinma’, I am sure, a lot of gospel artistes are working, and God is going to use them. Right now, it looks like everything is low, not just in the gospel music scene, but in the entire entertainment industry, all over the world.

Do you think gospel music is getting the kind of attention it deserves?

No, it is not getting the kind of attention that it deserves. Gospel music is suppressed in Nigeria, for reasons I don’t know. The world does not love what is right. You can see that the world promotes that which is not good; the world does not promote what is good. There are a lot of things you see on television that you wonder why people promote such things. Yet, they do. But we will still keep preaching’, we will still be using the ability we have to preach to as many people as would hear it, so that on the last day, they will not say they didn’t hear. Even though they try to suppress what we are doing, but because we know what we are doing is right, we will keep doing it.

You worked with Cobhams Asuquo. What kind of a producer is he?

He is a great guy. Though blind, but very sensitive; he is a great producer. He is somebody who can work with, and with the level that God has brought him, he is humble. Humility is his middle name. Cobhams is a fantastic guy that when you work with him, you are at home. He is able to listen to you, able to share with you, and when you talk to him, he is able to relate with you. He doesn’t place himself so high because he is a celebrity, a producer with a name. He comes to your level. It was fun working with Cobhams.

What is your opinion about rising cases of rape and sexual violence in the country today?

I think it is because a lot of minds are idle. The minds of our Nigerian youths are not being put to use. There are a lot of youths in Nigeria who have the creative ability. I implore our government to look at the creative ability in the Nigerian youths. So, I think the rape is on the increase because a lot of minds are idle. And you know when the mind is idle the devil begins to minister wrong things to it.

