Gospel singer, Chineze Okeke, out with new praise song, ‘Oyigiyigi’

Gospel singer and co-pastor at The Father’s Church, Abuja, Chineze Okeke has unveiled her new gospel song titled: ‘Oyigiyigi’.

The singer, who is also a worship leader in her church, explained that the song is from her second album ‘Jubilee Sound’ and strongly believes that this is the time for people to connect with the song to lift their spirits.

Speaking about the song, she stated that ‘Oyigiyigi’ was borne out of a deep meditation on the awesomeness of God.

“I found that there are not enough words in the English lexicon to accurately describe the splendour and majesty of God who is Almighty. Whenever one tries to describe God, you fall short because He is so much more than the human mind can comprehend.

“So ‘Oyigiyigi’ (which in my understanding means ‘indescribable’ or ‘uncontainable’) was my attempt at summarising the musings of my heart with respect to God,” she said

On how she chose a gospel song over others, she explained that as a strong believer and follower of Jesus Christ, gospel music is primarily her way of expressing her love and heart felt gratitude to God for the amazing gift of salvation. Secondly it is her tool to spread the good news of salvation in a world that is laden with hatred and evil. Through the power of gospel music the message of salvation; the love of God towards mankind can reach and transform even the vilest of peoples.

The co-pastor also has a few plans for her music career going forward, she said: “God willing, over the next five years, I plan to do more of collaborations with other local and international gospel artists. I also plan to reach a wider audience in Nigeria, Africa and internationally. I would also like to mentor and support upcoming gospel artists so that their God-given gifts can find full expression.”

The Gospel Music Minister, studied French at the University of Port-Harcourt, Rivers State. She is also a certified Etiquette Consultant, trained and licensed by the Emily Post Institute in Vermont, USA.

