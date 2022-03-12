Gospel singer, Lanre Teriba, ready for US Tour

BBN igerian gospel singer, Lanre Teriba, popularly known as Atorise and his Tungba-gospel music group, are ready to storm the United States of America on an extensive musical tour that will take them across 21 cities of America. The America tour tagged; Breakthrough, has generated a lot of interests in the United States as number of music promoters have booked him to perform his unique sounds at concerts in Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia and other cities.

Speaking on the tour slated for May 2023, Atorise said: “This tour is a great way to rejoice as the world begins to open up again after the global pandemic. I can’t wait to see all of my fans throughout America.” The tour will kicks-off in Houston, Texas to celebrate Memorial Day weekend in May.

He will also perform at the ‘Summer 2022 African Pop-Up Festival’ in New York between 25 and 26 of June, the annual event is powered by Akin Akinsanya to celebrate African music, food and culture across America. While in August, Atorise will be among other international gospel artistes to perform at the International Cultural and Music Convention – ICMC night at the ICCS SUMMIT in Washington DC between August 26 and 28th hosted by All Christian Network. Atorise ranks among the high profile and long standing gospel singers of his time, he started his musical career in 1999 and has since then grown to become an extraordinary success as a Yoruba tungba gospel dancehall music originator in Africa. His hit track, Atorise, remains a sought after as an evergreen product till date.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...