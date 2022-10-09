Gospel singer launches 2nd album, says Nigeria ‘ll work

Nigerians have been asked the positive turnaround of the country, but be optimistic and maintain positive actions for a better tomorrow.

The counsel was given by Ekenne Agomuo, who recent-ly marked her 50th birthday at the launch of her second album, “Golden Worship”.

Agomuo, who appealed to Christians to prioritize evan-gelism, said it was regrettable that even in preaching the gos-pel, people do not like hearing about God.

On the mass exodus of youths from Nigeria, she ex-pressed hope for their future in the country despite present mass emigration.

“We should hold on and keep praying. They will all come back. As they are going they are going to learn and they are coming back. They will all come back because I know that Nigeria is going to work. I am praying and I know you are too. Nigeria will work. It will,”she stated.

The educationist and song writer also urged gospel ar-tistes not to look back in play-ing their role of being vessels of spiritual awakening and national rebirth.

Reiterating her love and commitment in youths’ wel- fare and usage of gospel music as a tool to spur regeneration of youths.

Agomuo added: “If you want to draw young people, just begin to play sounds and when they come to enjoy this, you then chip in the gospel into it. that is my own way of reaching out to them because I know they love songs.

“If I wait to become a gov-ernor’s wife to have a voice and reach out, it may not come so I use my own av-enue – music, to reach out to them.” Meanwhile, Ago-muo gave appreciation to God for keeping her despite challenges.

