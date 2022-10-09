Faith

Gospel singer launches 2nd album, says Nigeria ‘ll work

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigerians have been asked   the positive turnaround of the country, but be optimistic and maintain positive actions for a better tomorrow.
The counsel was given by Ekenne Agomuo, who recent-ly marked her 50th birthday at the launch of her second album, “Golden Worship”.

Agomuo, who appealed to Christians to prioritize evan-gelism, said it was regrettable that even in preaching the gos-pel, people do not like hearing about God.

On the mass exodus of youths from Nigeria, she ex-pressed hope for their future  in the country despite present mass emigration.

“We should hold on and keep praying. They will all come back. As they are going they are going to learn and they are coming back. They will all come back because I know that Nigeria is going to work. I am praying and I know you are too. Nigeria will work. It will,”she stated.

The educationist and song writer also urged gospel ar-tistes not to look back in play-ing their role of being vessels of spiritual awakening and national rebirth.
Reiterating her love and commitment in youths’ wel-  fare and usage of gospel music as a tool to spur regeneration of youths.

Agomuo added: “If you want to draw young people, just begin to play sounds and when they come to enjoy this, you then chip in the gospel into it. that is my own way of reaching out to them because I know they love songs.

“If I wait to become a gov-ernor’s wife to have a voice and reach out, it may not come so I use my own av-enue – music, to reach out to them.” Meanwhile, Ago-muo gave appreciation to God for keeping her despite challenges.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Omo Majemu to release ‘Watimagbo’, collaborates with Mike Abdul, Jaga

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem, Lagos

Gospel music minister, Elijah Daniel otherwise known as ‘Omo Majemu’, has unveiled plans for the official release of his single, ‘Watimagbo’. Daniel, convener of the annual ‘Worship Encounter’ and award winning artiste described the single (audio and video) as a thanksgiving song to proclaim God’s goodness. He stressed that his kind of music aims at […]
Faith

Persecution made me stronger in God –Revd Emmanuel Jesu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Members of Eternal Life Apostolic Bible Church (Agbala Iwosan), Aiyenero, Ajegunle could not hold their joy as they danced to the glory of the Lord, for preserving them in the last 30 years since the church was founded.   Recounting his experience and the long tortuous journey of the church in the last 30 years, […]
Faith

President of Igbo extraction’ll bring equity –Bishop Akanabu

Posted on Author CHINYERE ABIAZIEM,

Bishop Titus Onyeozirila Akanabu, General Overseer, Seed of Life Christian Mission, Owerri and the Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Imo State, speaks with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM, on the need for stakeholders to come together to salvage the country and how an Igbo president will bring equity and justice     The South-East has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica