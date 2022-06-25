Arts & Entertainments

Gospel singer, Osinachi, goes home today

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The remains of late gospel musician, Osinachi Nwachukwu, will be laid to rest in Abia State. The singer, who shot into the limelight with the hit Ekwueme, which has been viewed 72 million times on YouTube, died in an Abuja hospital on April 8. The 42-year-old songstress was a lead singer at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja.

She featured in several popular gospel songs like Nara Ekele by Pastor Paul Enenche (Dunamis, Abuja) and You no dey use me play by Emma. The mother of four was allegedly repeatedly brutalised by her husband, which later led to her untimely death.

It was initially reported that the singer died of throat cancer. However, shortly after the news of her death went viral, her family and friends lamented that her union with Peter Nwachukwu was a violent one. According to a family source, the late gospel singer’s family will bury her in her father’s compound in Isuochi, Abia State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Kizz Daniel’s Buga hits global airwaves

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Kizz Daniel’s latest scintillating banger, Buga, has been serenading the souls of music lovers globally. Since the release of the hit song, social media has been awash with creative skits on Tik Toks, jigs and twists to the rhythm. This, according to music enthusiasts, is a song like never before, as it has […]
Arts & Entertainments

Excitement as production of Conversation In Transit begins

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

stars RMD, Osas Ighodalo, Uzee Usman, Rahama Sadau, Tope Tedela, Tana Adelana, Alex Ekubo Shooting of Conversation In Transit, Nigeria’s first movie to be shot almost entirely on a moving train, began last Sarturday at the Mobolaji Train Station, Ebute Metta, Lagos. The film, which is being directed by Robert Peters and produced by Rogers […]
Arts & Entertainments

Bruce Willis gives up acting due to brain disorder

Posted on Author Reporter

    Bruce Willis will step away from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that impedes a person’s ability to speak and write. The actor’s family, including his wife Emma Heming-Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore, announced his condition on Instagram on Wednesday, reports the BBC. Aphasia is “impacting his cognitive abilities”, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica