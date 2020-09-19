Arts & Entertainments

Gospel starlet, Sarai Korpacz, out with 'Harmony' to end Southern Kaduna crisis

Christian Singer, Songwriter and Producer, Sarai Korpacz, is winning over a growing legion of fans, not just for her beautiful voice and uplifting compositions, but also for not shying away from topics that are quite important to those living lives devoted to Christ. Building off of her success in 2020, despite obstacles the year has presented for all i n the entertainment world, Sarai recently announced the release of her 2nd single of the year, the absolutely stunning “Harmony”.

“Harmony” is the direct result of prayers from Sarai for help and guidance from God, on a subject quite dear to her – the persecution perpetrated by extremist groups that has taken place in her native Zipak, Kafanchan, in Kaduna State, Nigeria. As a citizen also of the United States, Sarai is aware of the patterns that have led to unrest in the U.S and the world at large and says “We can all start by praying for our own communities and asking the Lord how to take action”. “Harmony is the first song that I produced myself,” commented Sarai, clearly passionate about her music and message.

“I was very fortunate to have had an international blend of talented musicians playing the different instruments in the song. I pray it blesses all those that listen to it and above all leads us all to pray for God to heal the global land.” Sarai Korpacz is a New York-based contemporary- Christian artist Sarai Korpacz understands the true power of worship.

She gave her life to Christ at the early age of six and started writing poems and songs as a teenager. As an adult, Sarai has an educational background in Law and Finance. Sarai experienced chronic pain from a neck injury in 2018 and found much-needed inspiration in Christian music. She found strength to bear the pain even when medicine fell short. In 2019, after a personal spiritual encounter, she took a circuitous road to performing vocals and to a music career in general.

Our Reporters

