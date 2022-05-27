GOtv airs Champions League final

GOtv customers can look forward to European football action from the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Final match between Liverpool and Real Madrid on a dedicated pop-up channel come Saturday night. The Pay-TV giant introduced a pop-up channel to enable its customers subscribed to the GOtv Supa package to have access to content from Europe’s premier competition all-day long. The channel, which is set to go live from May 26th and close on May 30, will broadcast the much anticipated showdown between the two giants set to be played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France. Both teams are no strangers to each other, the tie is a rematch of the 2018 final which played out in Kyiv. Real Madrid emerged 3-1 winners’ courtesy of a Karim Benzema’s opener from a Loris Karius’s error and a spectacular brace from Gareth Bale.
Related Articles
NWFL Super Six: Nasarawa Amazons, Rivers Angel win
In game 7 of Match Day 3 in the ongoing NWFL Super Six premiership at the University of Benin sports complex Ugbowo, Benin City, Nasarawa Amazons outshined Delta Queens by a lone goal to record six points from two games. Nasarawa Amazons forward Chimebere Opara put the Nasarawa girls ahead in the 27th minute of […]
Nigeria Rugby Football Federation signs deal with Pamodzi Sports
Nigeria’s leading sports marketing company, Pamodzi Sports Marketing Firm, has been unveiled as Nigeria Rugby Football Federation’s long-term marketing partner. As part of the partnership, Pamodzi Sports Marketing will drive the marketing strategy, sponsorship, hospitality and Rights Acquisition for The Nigeria Rugby Football Federation. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pamodzi Sports Marketing, Chief Mike […]
Afrobasket ticket excites D’Tigers’ skipper
Captain of Nigeria’s men’s basketball national team D’Tigers Ike Diogu, has stated that the team is excited after punching the ticket for the 2021 Afrobasket following the team’s fourth straight qualifiers victory this time coming against South Sudan in a 70-75 points win on Wednesday. Diogu speaking in a chat with brila.net after the win […]
