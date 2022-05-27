GOtv airs Champions League final

GOtv customers can look forward to European football action from the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Final match between Liverpool and Real Madrid on a dedicated pop-up channel come Saturday night. The Pay-TV giant introduced a pop-up channel to enable its customers subscribed to the GOtv Supa package to have access to content from Europe’s premier competition all-day long. The channel, which is set to go live from May 26th and close on May 30, will broadcast the much anticipated showdown between the two giants set to be played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France. Both teams are no strangers to each other, the tie is a rematch of the 2018 final which played out in Kyiv. Real Madrid emerged 3-1 winners’ courtesy of a Karim Benzema’s opener from a Loris Karius’s error and a spectacular brace from Gareth Bale.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...