GOtv announces discount offer on decoder price

Pay television service provider, GOtv Nigeria, has announced a new discount offer, MAX Enjoyment for Less, for new customers starting yesterday. The decoder price, which was previously N9,500 has been discounted to N6,500, with a GOtenna and a onemonth GOtv Max package as additional benefits to subscribers.

The discount, which is available for a limited time, serves as a way to encourage new customers to get access to GOtv’s bouquet of quality entertainment. Speaking on this, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said: “We are aware of the current economic situation in the country and are constantly seeking avenues to make available quality entertainment at pocket-friendly prices. “This discount creates a window for new customers to join the GOtv world of entertainment and remain connected to quality programming with family and friends,” Ugbe concluded. GOtv Max package offers quality home entertainment and access to top channels such as ESPN, SuperSport La Liga, BET, M-Net Movies 4, StarLife, Africa Magic Family, Cartoon Network, Investigation Discovery and much more.

