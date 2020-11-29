Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 21: Babyface emerges best boxer, wins N1m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Rilwan “Babyface” Babatunde, on Friday, emerged the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 21, which held at the Rowe Park Sports Centre in Lagos. The West African Boxing Union welterweight champion went home with the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy and the N1 million cash attached to the prize.

 

Baby Face, saw off Jubril “Terrible” Olalekan in the second round of their eight-round national welterweight challenge contest to emerge the choice of journalists who covered the event. In the bantamweight division, Habeeb “Ige” Oladeji won the national bantamweight title, defeating Tunde “Turning Star” Olojede by a split decision in an explosive 10-round fight.

 

The lightweight rematch between Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu and Prince “Lion” Nwoye ended in victory for Oladosu, the WABU champion. Oladosu, who dominated the bout all through, won by unanimous decision.

 

The much anticipated ring return of Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi saw the former African Boxing Union (ABU) light welterweight champion given a fairly tough time by Dennis “The Range” Mbat. Fijabi, however, showed he still carries plenty of menace when he stopped the courageous Mbat in the fourth round.

 

A knockout victory was also recorded in the light heavyweight division where the lesser experienced Segun “Success” Olanrewaju stopped knockout exponent, Cosmos “Awosika” David, in the second round. In other bouts, Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan stopped Kazeem “Delight” Oliwo, via a technical knockout in the super featherweight division, while Alaba Elybow” Omotola enhanced his reputation by seeing off Lateef “Akin Jnr” Akinola in the same fashion.

 

Saturday’s event was the first edition of GOtv Boxing Night without fans. It was stated behind closed doors because of Covid-19 protocols, but was broadcast live to GOtv subscribers on SuperSport Select 2 (channel 34).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

I was THE star of ALGIERS ’90 AS A HOME-BASED PLAYER –Elaho

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Ex-international, Friday ‘Elastic’ Elaho, in a recent interview which CHARLES OGUNDIYA was part of, has said the issue of Mafia in the Super Eagles in the past was the imagination of people as there was nothing like that during his time with the national team. Excerpts… How did Clemens Westerhof discovered you? I need to […]
Sports

O’Neill hails Mikel’s performance against Rotherham

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Stokes City Manager, Michael O’Neill, has hailed the performance of former Super Eagles skipper, Mikel Obi, in the club’s 1-0 victory over Rotherham United in Saturday’s Championship game.   James McClean scored the only goal of the game in the 27th minute as the Potters secured their fourth win of the season. Mikel was one […]
Sports

National Stadium update: Its sorrow, tears, blood

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as illegal structures’ owners groan after demolition One of the popular songs of the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, is ‘Sorrow, Tears and Blood’, that’s the situation at the moment with the occupants of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos after they were all sent packing from the complex. On June 9, 2020, the Minister of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: