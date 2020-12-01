Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 21: Babyface thanks sponsors for N1m cash prize

West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, has thanked the sponsors of GOtv Boxing Night for the 1m cash prize attached to the best boxer award at GOtv Boxing Night 21.

 

Baby Face received the highest number of votes from journalists at the event and once again went home with the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy awarded to the best boxer for his performance in the welterweight challenge duel with Jubril “Terrible” Olalekan, whom he stopped in the second of their eight-round contest.

 

Speaking in Lagos, Baby Face expressed delight at winning again and thanked the sponsors for encouraging Nigerian boxers. “I’m very happy at what the sponsors have been doing for Nigerian boxers.

 

They keep encouraging us to improve. I’m happy to have won the best boxer prize again. But their support is just not about the cash prize.

 

“Despite the challenge brought by the Corona Virus pandemic, they camped us for two weeks before the fight, paid for Covid-19 tests for boxers and coaches. “We can say we had a great time in the camp.

 

Every boxer who was in the camp, a great facility with all the right equipment, was happy. I can’t thank them enough.”

