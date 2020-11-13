GOtv Boxing Night 21: Boxers, coaches to undergo COVID-19 tests

All the 14 boxers lined up for the seven bouts at GOtv Boxing Night 21 and their coaches will undergo COVID- 19 tests, organisers have disclosed. The event, which holds on 27 November at the Rowe Park Sports Centre in Lagos, will be behind closed doors and be broadcast live across Africa on SuperSport.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday, Jenkins Alumona, CEO of Flykite Productions, organisers of the event, said boxers and their coaches scheduled for GOtv Boxing Night 21 are required to take the tests in accordance with safety protocols prescribed by the authorities. “The virus is still raging, as we can see from the infection data.

The sponsors are big supporters of Nigeria’s efforts at curbing its spread and making the society safer. It is for this reason they have graciously accepted to fund the tests, so as to ensure that boxers who get on the ring are free of the virus. Safety is the number one priority Major sporting activities around the world have resumed and are available to fans only on television.Boxing fans will not miss much. They will see top-class boxing action by tuning into SuperSport on the day of the event,” said Alumona.

