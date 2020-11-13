Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 21: Boxers, coaches to undergo COVID-19 tests

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

All the 14 boxers lined up for the seven bouts at GOtv Boxing Night 21 and their coaches will undergo COVID- 19 tests, organisers have disclosed. The event, which holds on 27 November at the Rowe Park Sports Centre in Lagos, will be behind closed doors and be broadcast live across Africa on SuperSport.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday, Jenkins Alumona, CEO of Flykite Productions, organisers of the event, said boxers and their coaches scheduled for GOtv Boxing Night 21 are required to take the tests in accordance with safety protocols prescribed by the authorities. “The virus is still raging, as we can see from the infection data.

The sponsors are big supporters of Nigeria’s efforts at curbing its spread and making the society safer. It is for this reason they have graciously accepted to fund the tests, so as to ensure that boxers who get on the ring are free of the virus. Safety is the number one priority Major sporting activities around the world have resumed and are available to fans only on television.Boxing fans will not miss much. They will see top-class boxing action by tuning into SuperSport on the day of the event,” said Alumona.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

I’ll stay at Barca for one more season, says Messi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lionel Messi confirmed Friday in an interview with Goal.com he’ll remain with Barcelona in the 2020-21 season. Messi told Barcelona last month he intended to leave this summer on a free transfer but he now has changed his mind and indicated a willingness to re-commit himself to the club for the coming campaign. Here’s his […]
Sports

Ex-PSG striker, Edinson Cavani, set to join Man United

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Former Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani is due to fly into England on Sunday to join Manchester United. The Uruguay international, 33, has been in talks with United and although there is no deal yet, it is growing increasingly likely Cavani will join on what could be a two-year contract. Cavani is out of contract […]
Sports

Sack Gernot Rohr now, NFF advised

Posted on Author Reporter

  A former House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Sports, Godfrey Gaiya, has called for the sack of Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr following the team’s poor outing in Austria. The Super Eagles ended their Tuesday’s friendly with Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles 1-1, four days after they lost 0-1 to the Desert Foxes of Algeria. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: