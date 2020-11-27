Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 21 takes centre stage today

A feast of explosive boxing action awaits fans across Africa, as GOtv Boxing Night 21 takes place today at the Rowe Park Sports Centre, Lagos. The event, which will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 (channel 34) and DStv channel 209, will be staged behind closed doors in line with COVID- 19 safety protocols. Boxers billed for the seven scheduled bouts have been boasting ahead of the show. Policeman Prince “Lion” Nwoye, who is billed to take on West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, has declared that his opponent’s winning streak will end today.

Oladosu, who is yet to taste defeat as a professional, defeated Nwoye in a closely contested bout at GOtv Boxing Night 15. Though he lost the fight, Nwoye managed to curtail the volume punching of the WABU champion and did not buckle, as his previous opponents had done, till the end of the eightround bout.

The headline bout will see Habeeb “Ige” Oladeji take on Tunde “Turning Star” Olojede for the national bantamweight title. Other fights scheduled are the super featherweight clash between Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Sogbesan and Kazeem “Delight” Oluwo; lightweight challenge clash between Lateef “Akins Jr” Akinola and Alaba “Elyblow” Omotola as well as light heavyweight duel between Cosmos “Awosika” David and Segun “Success” Olanrewaju.

